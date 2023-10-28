Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q2 and H1 FY2024

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):

- Continued order inflow momentum in Q2FY24 – over 40% higher orders (development and new commercial orders) received in H1FY24 compared to H1FY23.

- Good revenue growth visibility for FY24 driven by better execution and healthy demand for our differentiated offering. Recent order inflows have had higher quotient of innovation related work with good proportion of commercial manufacturing orders for on-patent molecules

- Revenue contribution from differentiated offerings has grown at 19% CAGR from FY21 to FY23 and contributed to about 37% of CDMO revenues in FY23

- YoY improvement in demand for our generic API business

- Improvement in profitability of our CDMO business driven by revenue growth, favorable revenue mix, normalization of raw material cost and cost optimization initiatives

- First revenue milestone earned from the expanded Grangemouth facility in Q2FY24. This expansion strengthens our presence in antibody drug conjugate market

- Maintained our quality track record – Five facilities (Digwal, Pithampur, Riverview, Sellersville and Lexington) contributing to about 50% of our CDMO revenues have successfully closed US FDA inspections since November 2022

Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):

- Witnessing steady growth on our CHG business primarily on account of healthy volume led growth in Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) products

- Expanding our capacities to meeting growing demand of IA products. Also focus on improving output through greater operating efficiencies

- Maintained our leading positions in Sevoflurane (44% market share) and Baclofen pre-filled syringe and vial (76% market share) in the US market (Source - IQVIA Data MAT Q2 2023)

- Building a pipeline of 28 new products which are various stages of development

- Concluded US FDA inspection at Bethlehem facility with two observations. Both observations relate to system improvement, and none are related to data integrity

India Consumer Healthcare (ICH):

- 7 new products and 2 new SKUs launched during Q2FY24. Over 100 new products launched between FY21 to FY23

- Continued to invest in media and trade spends to drive growth in power brands. Promotional spends during H1 FY2024 was at 14% of ICH revenue

- Power Brands – Littles, Lacto Calamine, Polycrol, Tetmosol and I-range, grew by 15% YoY in H1FY24 and contributed to 42% of ICH sales

- E-commerce grew at about 34% YoY in Q2FY24 and contributed 16% to ICH revenue. We now have presence across more than 20 e-commerce platforms including our own direct-tocustomer website -Wellify.in