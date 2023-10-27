Center for Responsive Schools Acts as Lead Sponsor of CASEL's 2023 SEL Exchange

Center for Responsive Schools will also be hosting pre-conference and conference events and exhibiting the latest Responsive Classroom and Fly Five SEL offerings.

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Responsive Schools, a leader in educational professional development, is a lead sponsor for the 2023 Social & Emotional Learning Exchange, an annual conference hosted by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL). This year's conference theme is Leaders as Learners: Building the Village Our Children Need, and will focus on the importance of adult SEL because when adults and students alike have meaningful, inclusive opportunities to learn and develop social and emotional skills, we build a village where everyone thrives.

In support of this theme, Center for Responsive Schools will be presenting "School-Based Mindfulness," a breakout session that explores mindfulness practices both adults and students can use to self-regulate their emotions, and to manage stress and distress. "School-Based Mindfulness" will take place on Wednesday, November 8th at 3 p.m. in room A403.

In addition, Center for Responsive Schools will be presenting two pre-conference sessions on Tuesday, November 7th: "Building a Bridge Forward: Teaching the Skills Needed to Transition From Elementary to Middle School" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and "Using Fly Five to Facilitate SEL and Literacy" from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Both sessions will examine ways developing SEL skills can support students' academic growth.

Throughout the three-day event, Center for Responsive Schools will also be displaying the newly designed "Adopt the Perfect Pair" exhibit. This exhibit highlights how the Responsive Classroom approach and the Fly Five social and emotional learning curriculum work together by helping educators create the perfect learning conditions for students to learn SEL skills and give them the resources they need to teach those skills. "Adopt the Perfect Pair" will be available at booths 800 and 802, and will also feature the latest Responsive Classroom and Fly Five products and resources.

