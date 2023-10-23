Waterdrop Will Expand Global Reach At Aquatech Amsterdam Exhibition With Showcasing A Variety Of Renowned Star Products

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop, a prominent player in the water treatment and purification sector, is set to make waves at the prestigious Aquatech Amsterdam Exhibition from November 6th to 9th, 2023. The company's booth can be found at No. 05.206 and its OEM team at No. 05.205.

Waterdrop's presence at Aquatech Amsterdam will be highlighted by an extensive display of more than 70 exhibits featuring products such as RO machines, single-stage and multi-stage units, countertop and under sink solutions, as well as whole-house outdoor products, including their star products. (PRNewswire)

Aquatech Amsterdam, known worldwide as one of the world's largest water treatment industry events, has attracted thousands of well-known water treatment companies from more than 100 countries and regions around the world, and more than 25,000 industry experts and professional buyers from all over the world. At this grand event, the world's most advanced and innovative water treatment solutions will be converged.

Waterdrop's presence at Aquatech Amsterdam will be highlighted by an extensive display of more than 70 exhibits featuring products such as RO machines, single-stage and multi-stage units, countertop and under sink solutions, as well as whole-house outdoor products, including their star products, like Waterdrop Remineralization RO System with UV Sterilizing Light G3P800, Waterdrop Countertop Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System K19, and Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Hot Cold Water Dispenser A1.

In a remarkable evolution from the previous participation, Waterdrop has upgraded its booth design. This innovative approach allows for the retention of both brands' individuality while providing distinct, independent spaces to cater to varied target audiences. This redesign underlines the company's commitment to showcasing its strength as a dual-brand powerhouse and a customizable factory.

With a vision to provide high-quality products for purifying drinking water worldwide, Waterdrop is committed to strengthening its brand presence and global footprint. The exhibition offers a strategic opportunity to engage with corporate users interested in Waterdrop's brand and products, as well as those in need of customized factory solutions. During the event, Waterdrop will present a great activity, which is the first 20 customers who register on Waterdrop's official website will get a free gift, Waterdrop Portable Water Filter Straw. It eliminates cumbersome fittings and saves space, bringing users pure water with the greatest convenience and comfort outdoors.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop was founded in 2015 with the wish to provide trustworthy water purification solutions. The brand is dedicated to providing people around the world with high-quality products to truly purify their drinking water. The name Waterdrop comes from the desire to deliver clean, safe, and healthy drinking water from the first sip to the last satisfying drop. Now Waterdrop is one of the leading manufacturers of water filtration appliances. They always adhere to the brand concept of technology leadership with intelligent water filtration, focusing on the R&D, design, and production of water filtration core technologies and professional equipment. Waterdrop keeps in mind how important pure water is to everyone, and is willing to provide users with better water wherever they need it.

