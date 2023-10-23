Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $39.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $1.9 million, or 5.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $37.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were 10.27% and 1.08% compared to 9.84% and 1.05% for the same quarter last year.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2023. This is the 116th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 7.8%.
Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "Despite the economic, liquidity and interest rate headwinds, we are very pleased with current quarter results including strong net income of $39.2 million, or $0.31 per share. While net interest margins are still a challenge for the industry, we are encouraged by our decline of just five basis points during the quarter. Expenses were higher as we continue to hire the talent and build out the infrastructure necessary to propel the organization to a higher level of performance. Finally, asset quality remains positively resilient and overall stable."
Mr. Torchio continued, "We continue to execute upon our strategic direction of transforming our organization into a more innovative and proactive commercial institution. Our year-to-date commercial loan growth of $480.0 million, or 12.1%, has pushed our overall commercial loan mix from 36% of total loans at the beginning of the year to over 39% at September 30. In addition, noninterest income represented over 22% of total revenue in the current quarter compared to just 19% during the same quarter last year. From a funding perspective, our deposit base remains strong and stable, and we have the advantage of being able to redirect cashflows from investment securities, mortgage loans and consumer loans to continue to grow more profitable commercial relationships."
Net interest income decreased by $4.4 million, or 3.9%, to $108.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $112.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from a $37.4 million increase in interest expense as result of increases in both the average balance and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $603.5 million, or 6.5%, to $9.850 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $9.246 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, driven by an increase in time deposits and borrowed funds. In addition, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 0.25% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to higher market interest rates. Partially offsetting this increase in interest expense was a $33.0 million increase in interest income. Cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 4.51% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $33.7 million, or 31.5%, due to an increase of $710.4 million, or 6.8%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 5.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 4.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in the Company's net interest margin to 3.23% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from 3.42% for the same quarter last year.
The provision for credit losses decreased by $10.3 million, or 91.1%, to $1.0 million for the current quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $11.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Economic forecasts continued to improve and the Company continued to experience decreases in classified loans by $29.1 million, or 12.2%, to $208.6 million, or 1.84% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 from $237.7 million, or 2.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2022.
Noninterest income increased by $4.1 million, or 15.2%, to $30.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $26.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $3.1 million, or 209.2%, to $4.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 as a result of death benefits received in the current period.
Noninterest expense increased by $8.6 million, or 10.9%, to $87.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $79.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $4.5 million, or 9.7%, increase in compensation and employee benefits to $51.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $46.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 driven by increases in salaries and benefits over the past twelve months. Other expenses increased $1.7 million to $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $321,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to an increase in employee relocation and other expenses. Processing expenses increased $1.3 million, or 9.4%, to $14.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $13.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third-party software programs. Lastly, FDIC insurance premiums increased $1.1 million, or 95.1%, to $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.
The provision for income taxes decreased by $522,000, or 4.4%, to $11.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due primarily to a decrease in our effective tax rate in the current year related to BOLI tax benefits.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2023, Northwest operated 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 161,995
139,365
118,549
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,262,080, $1,431,728 and $1,466,883,
1,010,076
1,218,108
1,251,791
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $682,681, $751,384 and $771,238, respectively)
830,106
881,249
899,411
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,002,177
2,238,722
2,269,751
Loans held-for-sale
10,592
9,913
15,834
Residential mortgage loans
3,462,606
3,488,686
3,386,064
Home equity loans
1,258,765
1,297,674
1,284,989
Consumer loans
2,155,119
2,168,655
2,116,238
Commercial real estate loans
2,922,582
2,823,555
2,812,830
Commercial loans
1,500,609
1,131,969
1,125,570
Total loans receivable
11,310,273
10,920,452
10,741,525
Allowance for credit losses
(124,841)
(118,036)
(109,819)
Loans receivable, net
11,185,432
10,802,416
10,631,706
FHLB stock, at cost
40,404
40,143
19,281
Accrued interest receivable
42,624
35,528
29,536
Real estate owned, net
363
413
450
Premises and equipment, net
138,041
145,909
146,173
Bank-owned life insurance
250,502
255,062
255,015
Goodwill
380,997
380,997
380,997
Other intangible assets, net
6,013
8,560
9,491
Other assets
315,648
205,574
210,744
Total assets
$ 14,362,201
14,113,324
13,953,144
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,774,291
2,993,243
3,094,120
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,598,080
2,686,431
2,812,730
Money market deposit accounts
2,042,813
2,457,569
2,577,013
Savings deposits
2,116,360
2,275,020
2,327,419
Time deposits
2,258,338
1,052,285
1,067,110
Total deposits
11,789,882
11,464,548
11,878,392
Borrowed funds
604,587
681,166
150,036
Subordinated debt
114,102
113,840
113,753
Junior subordinated debentures
129,509
129,314
129,249
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
27,653
47,613
29,647
Accrued interest payable
7,915
3,231
831
Other liabilities
190,122
182,126
191,450
Total liabilities
12,863,770
12,621,838
12,493,358
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,101,349, 127,028,848 and
1,271
1,270
1,269
Additional paid-in capital
1,023,591
1,019,647
1,017,189
Retained earnings
671,092
641,727
632,476
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(197,523)
(171,158)
(191,148)
Total shareholders' equity
1,498,431
1,491,486
1,459,786
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,362,201
14,113,324
13,953,144
Equity to assets
10.43 %
10.57 %
10.46 %
Tangible common equity to assets*
7.95 %
8.03 %
7.88 %
Book value per share
$ 11.79
11.74
11.50
Tangible book value per share*
$ 8.74
8.67
8.42
Closing market price per share
$ 10.23
13.98
13.51
Full time equivalent employees
2,084
2,160
2,191
Number of banking offices
142
150
150
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 140,667
132,724
123,745
117,137
106,943
Mortgage-backed securities
8,072
8,326
8,537
8,603
8,683
Taxable investment securities
786
841
845
840
838
Tax-free investment securities
491
667
700
701
709
FHLB stock dividends
668
844
690
419
148
Interest-earning deposits
914
594
423
153
1,295
Total interest income
151,598
143,996
134,940
127,853
118,616
Interest expense:
Deposits
31,688
21,817
11,238
3,871
3,157
Borrowed funds
11,542
13,630
11,238
6,938
2,710
Total interest expense
43,230
35,447
22,476
10,809
5,867
Net interest income
108,368
108,549
112,464
117,044
112,749
Provision for credit losses - loans
3,983
6,010
4,870
9,023
7,689
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)
(2,981)
2,920
126
1,876
3,585
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
107,366
99,619
107,468
106,145
101,475
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
—
(8,306)
—
(1)
(2)
Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
—
8,305
—
—
—
Gain on sale of SBA loans
301
832
279
—
—
Service charges and fees
15,270
14,833
13,189
14,125
14,323
Trust and other financial services income
7,085
6,866
6,449
6,642
6,650
Gain on real estate owned, net
29
785
108
51
290
Income from bank-owned life insurance
4,561
1,304
1,269
1,663
1,475
Mortgage banking income
632
1,028
524
477
766
Other operating income
3,010
4,150
2,151
4,901
3,301
Total noninterest income
30,888
29,797
23,969
27,858
26,803
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
51,243
47,650
46,604
46,658
46,711
Premises and occupancy costs
7,052
7,579
7,471
7,370
7,171
Office operations
3,398
2,800
3,010
3,544
3,229
Collections expense
551
429
387
563
322
Processing expenses
14,672
14,648
14,350
13,585
13,416
Marketing expenses
2,379
2,856
2,892
2,773
2,147
Federal deposit insurance premiums
2,341
2,064
2,223
1,319
1,200
Professional services
3,002
3,804
4,758
5,434
3,363
Amortization of intangible assets
795
842
909
932
1,047
Real estate owned expense
141
83
181
53
61
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
—
1,593
2,802
4,243
—
Other expenses
1,996
1,510
1,863
2,304
321
Total noninterest expense
87,570
85,858
87,450
88,778
78,988
Income before income taxes
50,684
43,558
43,987
45,225
49,290
Income tax expense
11,464
10,514
10,308
10,576
11,986
Net income
$ 39,220
33,044
33,679
34,649
37,304
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.31
0.26
0.27
0.27
0.29
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.31
0.26
0.26
0.27
0.29
Annualized return on average equity
10.27 %
8.72 %
9.11 %
9.38 %
9.84 %
Annualized return on average assets
1.08 %
0.93 %
0.97 %
0.98 %
1.05 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
14.00 %
11.79 %
12.15 %
12.48 %
13.84 %
Efficiency ratio
62.88 %
62.06 %
64.10 %
61.27 %
56.60 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **
62.31 %
60.30 %
61.38 %
57.70 %
55.85 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
2.42 %
2.42 %
2.51 %
2.52 %
2.23 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **
2.39 %
2.35 %
2.40 %
2.37 %
2.20 %
(1)
Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 397,136
290,691
Mortgage-backed securities
24,935
22,201
Taxable investment securities
2,472
2,230
Tax-free investment securities
1,858
2,066
FHLB stock dividends
2,202
311
Interest-earning deposits
1,931
3,446
Total interest income
430,534
320,945
Interest expense:
Deposits
64,743
10,249
Borrowed funds
36,410
7,059
Total interest expense
101,153
17,308
Net interest income
329,381
303,637
Provision for credit losses - loans
14,863
8,837
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)
65
8,577
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
314,453
286,223
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(8,306)
(7)
Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
8,305
—
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,412
—
Service charges and fees
43,292
41,063
Trust and other financial services income
20,400
21,123
Gain on real estate owned, net
922
552
Income from bank-owned life insurance
7,134
5,466
Mortgage banking income
2,184
4,388
Other operating income
9,311
10,406
Total noninterest income
84,654
82,991
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
145,497
141,701
Premises and occupancy costs
22,102
22,248
Office operations
9,208
9,774
Collections expense
1,367
1,245
Processing expenses
43,670
38,911
Marketing expenses
8,127
6,322
Federal deposit insurance premiums
6,628
3,459
Professional services
11,564
9,269
Amortization of intangible assets
2,546
3,345
Real estate owned expense
405
170
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
4,395
1,374
Other expenses
5,369
2,929
Total noninterest expense
260,878
240,747
Income before income taxes
138,229
128,467
Income tax expense
32,286
29,450
Net income
$ 105,943
99,017
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.83
0.78
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.83
0.78
Annualized return on average equity
9.37 %
8.61 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.99 %
0.93 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
12.74 %
12.38 %
Efficiency ratio
63.01 %
62.27 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **
61.33 %
61.05 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
2.45 %
2.26 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **
2.38 %
2.22 %
(1)
Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 39,220
37,304
105,943
99,017
Non-GAAP adjustments
Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
—
—
4,395
1,374
Less: tax benefit of merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
—
—
(1,231)
(385)
Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP)
$ 39,220
37,304
109,107
100,006
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.31
0.29
0.83
0.78
Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.31
0.29
0.86
0.79
Average equity
$ 1,515,287
1,503,626
1,511,428
1,536,706
Average assets
14,379,323
14,052,919
14,249,857
14,243,277
Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)
10.27 %
9.84 %
9.37 %
8.61 %
Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)
1.08 %
1.05 %
0.99 %
0.93 %
Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and
10.27 %
9.84 %
9.65 %
8.70 %
Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and
1.08 %
1.05 %
1.02 %
0.94 %
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Tangible common equity to assets
Total shareholders' equity
$ 1,498,431
1,491,486
1,459,786
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(387,010)
(389,557)
(390,488)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,111,421
1,101,929
1,069,298
Total assets
$ 14,362,201
14,113,324
13,953,144
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(387,010)
(389,557)
(390,488)
Tangible assets
$ 13,975,191
13,723,767
13,562,656
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.95 %
8.03 %
7.88 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity
Tangible common equity
$ 1,111,421
1,101,929
1,069,298
Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments
(147,425)
(129,865)
(128,174)
Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments
41,279
36,362
35,889
Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments
$ 1,005,275
1,008,426
977,013
Tangible assets
13,975,191
13,723,767
13,562,656
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity
7.19 %
7.35 %
7.20 %
Tangible book value per share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,111,421
1,101,929
1,069,298
Common shares outstanding
127,101,349
127,028,848
126,921,989
Tangible book value per share
8.74
8.67
8.42
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
Quarter ended
Nine months ended September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2022
Annualized return on tangible common equity
Net income
$ 39,220
33,044
33,679
34,649
37,304
105,943
99,017
Total shareholders' equity
1,498,431
1,511,501
1,513,275
1,491,486
1,459,786
1,498,431
1,459,786
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(387,010)
(387,806)
(388,648)
(389,557)
(390,488)
(387,010)
(390,488)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,111,421
1,123,695
1,124,627
1,101,929
1,069,298
1,111,421
1,069,298
Annualized return on tangible common equity
14.00 %
11.79 %
12.15 %
12.48 %
13.84 %
12.74 %
12.38 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and
Non-interest expense
$ 87,570
85,858
87,450
88,778
78,988
260,878
240,747
Less: amortization expense
(795)
(842)
(909)
(932)
(1,047)
(2,546)
(3,345)
Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
—
(1,593)
(2,802)
(4,243)
—
(4,395)
(1,374)
Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and
$ 86,775
83,423
83,739
83,603
77,941
253,937
236,028
Net interest income
$ 108,368
108,549
112,464
117,044
112,749
329,381
303,637
Non-interest income
30,888
29,797
23,969
27,858
26,803
84,654
82,991
Net interest income plus non-interest income
$ 139,256
138,346
136,433
144,902
139,552
414,035
386,628
Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring
62.31 %
60.30 %
61.38 %
57.70 %
55.85 %
61.33 %
61.05 %
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and
Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and
86,775
83,423
83,739
83,603
77,941
253,937
236,028
Average assets
14,379,323
14,245,917
14,121,496
13,983,100
14,052,919
14,249,857
14,243,277
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger,
2.39 %
2.35 %
2.40 %
2.37 %
2.20 %
2.38 %
2.22 %
*
The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:
As of September 30, 2023
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)
$ 2,868,596
25.10 %
4,943
Less intercompany deposit accounts
922,235
7.82 %
13
Less collateralized deposit accounts
524,715
4.45 %
274
Adjusted balance of uninsured deposits
$ 1,421,646
12.06 %
4,656
(1)
Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.
Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $25.8 million, or 0.22% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $117.0 million, or 0.99% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2023. The average adjusted uninsured deposit account balance was $305,000 as of September 30, 2023.
The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:
As of September 30, 2023
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 1,375,144
11.66 %
290,763
Business noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,399,147
11.87
45,435
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
1,477,617
12.53
59,309
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
1,120,463
9.50
8,110
Personal money market deposits
1,463,689
12.42
25,884
Business money market deposits
579,124
4.91
2,916
Savings deposits
2,116,360
17.95
210,196
Time deposits
2,258,338
19.16
70,762
Total deposits
$ 11,789,882
100.00 %
713,375
Our average deposit account balance as of September 30, 2023 was $16,500. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $265.3 million as of September 30, 2023.
The following table provides additional details regarding the Company's deposit portfolio over time:
3/31/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2022
3/31/2023
6/30/2023
9/30/2023
Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 1,413,732
1,388,690
1,413,781
1,412,227
1,428,232
1,397,167
1,375,144
Business noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,715,117
1,669,559
1,680,339
1,581,016
1,467,860
1,423,396
1,399,147
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
1,787,295
1,785,761
1,742,173
1,718,806
1,627,546
1,535,254
1,477,617
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
588,850
529,357
498,937
499,059
466,105
624,252
689,914
Municipal demand deposits
515,477
543,573
571,620
468,566
447,852
418,147
430,549
Personal money market deposits
1,999,564
1,994,907
1,949,379
1,832,583
1,626,614
1,511,652
1,463,689
Business money market deposits
681,049
636,805
627,634
624,986
701,436
642,601
579,124
Savings deposits
2,367,438
2,362,725
2,327,419
2,275,020
2,194,743
2,120,215
2,116,360
Time deposits
1,251,878
1,155,878
1,067,110
1,052,285
1,576,791
1,989,711
2,258,338
Total deposits
$ 12,320,400
12,067,255
11,878,392
11,464,548
11,537,179
11,662,395
11,789,882
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30, 2023
Marketable securities available-for-sale
Amortized cost
Gross unrealized
holding gains
Gross unrealized
holding losses
Fair value
Weighted average
Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:
Due after one year through five years
$ 20,000
—
(1,750)
18,250
3.12
Due after ten years
50,166
—
(11,890)
38,276
6.20
Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:
Due after one year through five years
45,985
—
(7,502)
38,483
4.58
Due after five years through ten years
434
—
(11)
423
1.94
Municipal securities:
Due after one year through five years
954
3
(9)
948
3.64
Due after five years through ten years
21,976
—
(3,055)
18,921
7.05
Due after ten years
62,990
—
(14,788)
48,202
10.76
Corporate debt issues:
Due after five years through ten years
8,464
—
(1,000)
7,464
5.49
Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
213,849
—
(35,305)
178,544
6.17
Variable rate pass-through
7,501
2
(169)
7,334
4.01
Fixed rate agency CMOs
805,086
—
(175,985)
629,101
4.88
Variable rate agency CMOs
24,675
28
(573)
24,130
3.37
Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities
1,051,111
30
(212,032)
839,109
5.10
Total marketable securities available-for-sale
$ 1,262,080
33
(252,037)
1,010,076
5.40
Marketable securities held-to-maturity
Government sponsored
Due after one year through five years
$ 49,471
—
(6,830)
42,641
3.75
Due after five years through ten years
74,986
—
(14,901)
60,085
5.43
Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
151,411
—
(27,070)
124,341
5.18
Variable rate pass-through
468
—
(8)
460
3.48
Fixed rate agency CMOs
553,241
—
(98,606)
454,635
5.85
Variable rate agency CMOs
529
—
(10)
519
5.40
Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities
705,649
—
(125,694)
579,955
5.71
Total marketable securities held-to-maturity
$ 830,106
—
(147,425)
682,681
5.56
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30, 2023
Amount
Average rate
Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year
$ 375,400
5.65 %
Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year
119,000
5.68 %
Total term notes payable to the FHLB
494,400
5.65 %
Collateralized borrowings, due within one year
48,587
1.52 %
Collateral received, due within one year
61,600
5.16 %
Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs
114,102
4.28 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,509
7.50 %
Total borrowed funds *
$ 848,198
5.48 %
*
As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $3.1 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $119.0 million drawn balance, as well as $302.0 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Commercial real estate loans outstanding
The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at September 30, 2023:
September 30, 2023
Property type
Percent of portfolio
5 or more unit dwelling
14.3 %
Nursing home
12.8
Retail building
11.7
Commercial office building - non-owner occupied
8.4
Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments
5.0
Warehouse/storage building
4.0
Manufacturing & industrial building
3.4
Commercial acquisition and development
3.4
Commercial office building - owner occupied
3.3
Multi-use building - office and warehouse
3.3
Hotel/motel
2.9
Single family dwelling
2.8
Other medical facility
2.7
Student housing
2.6
Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential
2.6
2-4 family
2.3
Agricultural real estate
2.1
All other
12.4
Total
100.0 %
The following table describes our commercial real estate portfolio by state at September 30, 2023:
September 30, 2023
State
Percent of portfolio
Pennsylvania
31.9 %
New York
31.7
Ohio
20.4
Indiana
8.5
All other
7.5
Total
100.0 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 1,951
1,559
1,423
1,496
2,186
Home equity loans
947
1,089
1,084
1,418
1,158
Consumer loans
1,049
1,009
911
836
833
Commercial real estate loans
44,639
48,468
50,045
53,303
56,193
Commercial loans
1,369
995
1,468
895
1,801
Total nonaccrual loans current
$ 49,955
53,120
54,931
57,948
62,171
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 48
49
688
473
54
Home equity loans
92
37
18
180
316
Consumer loans
274
309
223
178
155
Commercial real estate loans
1,913
1,697
1,900
1,220
55
Commercial loans
90
855
341
145
237
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$ 2,417
2,947
3,170
2,196
817
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 66
185
919
31
32
Home equity loans
319
363
338
290
432
Consumer loans
312
360
340
341
382
Commercial real estate loans
212
210
1,355
473
848
Commercial loans
291
245
126
96
132
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$ 1,200
1,363
3,078
1,231
1,826
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 7,695
6,290
3,300
5,574
5,544
Home equity loans
2,073
1,965
2,190
2,257
1,779
Consumer loans
2,463
2,033
2,791
2,672
2,031
Commercial real estate loans
8,416
8,575
8,010
7,867
8,821
Commercial loans
2,435
2,296
1,139
1,491
638
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ 23,082
21,159
17,430
19,861
18,813
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 76,654
78,589
78,609
81,236
83,627
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 76,654
78,589
78,609
81,236
83,627
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
728
532
652
744
357
Nonperforming loans
77,382
79,121
79,261
81,980
83,984
Real estate owned, net
363
371
524
413
450
Nonperforming assets
$ 77,745
79,492
79,785
82,393
84,434
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.68 %
0.70 %
0.71 %
0.75 %
0.78 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.54 %
0.56 %
0.56 %
0.58 %
0.61 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.09 %
1.08 %
1.02 %
Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.09 %
1.08 %
1.02 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
161.33 %
157.26 %
152.98 %
143.98 %
130.76 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
At September 30, 2023
Pass
Special
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,459,251
—
13,512
—
—
3,472,763
Home equity loans
1,254,985
—
3,780
—
—
1,258,765
Consumer loans
2,150,464
—
4,655
—
—
2,155,119
Total Personal Banking
6,864,700
—
21,947
—
—
6,886,647
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,632,472
123,935
166,610
—
—
2,923,017
Commercial loans
1,476,833
3,690
20,086
—
—
1,500,609
Total Commercial Banking
4,109,305
127,625
186,696
—
—
4,423,626
Total loans
$ 10,974,005
127,625
208,643
—
—
11,310,273
At June 30, 2023
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,483,098
—
12,059
—
—
3,495,157
Home equity loans
1,272,363
—
3,699
—
—
1,276,062
Consumer loans
2,196,938
—
4,124
—
—
2,201,062
Total Personal Banking
6,952,399
—
19,882
—
—
6,972,281
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,649,535
74,170
171,519
—
—
2,895,224
Commercial loans
1,377,981
3,040
22,705
—
—
1,403,726
Total Commercial Banking
4,027,516
77,210
194,224
—
—
4,298,950
Total loans
$ 10,979,915
77,210
214,106
—
—
11,271,231
At March 31, 2023
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,499,135
—
6,330
—
—
3,505,465
Home equity loans
1,277,915
—
3,631
—
—
1,281,546
Consumer loans
2,227,379
—
4,754
—
—
2,232,133
Total Personal Banking
7,004,429
—
14,715
—
—
7,019,144
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,585,676
69,837
171,591
—
—
2,827,104
Commercial loans
1,217,344
6,381
22,298
—
—
1,246,023
Total Commercial Banking
3,803,020
76,218
193,889
—
—
4,073,127
Total loans
$ 10,807,449
76,218
208,604
—
—
11,092,271
At December 31, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,484,870
—
13,729
—
—
3,498,599
Home equity loans
1,292,146
—
5,528
—
—
1,297,674
Consumer loans
2,164,220
—
4,435
—
—
2,168,655
Total Personal Banking
6,941,236
—
23,692
—
—
6,964,928
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,579,809
55,076
188,670
—
—
2,823,555
Commercial loans
1,100,707
7,384
23,878
—
—
1,131,969
Total Commercial Banking
3,680,516
62,460
212,548
—
—
3,955,524
Total loans
$ 10,621,752
62,460
236,240
—
—
10,920,452
At September 30, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,388,168
—
13,730
—
—
3,401,898
Home equity loans
1,279,968
—
5,021
—
—
1,284,989
Consumer loans
2,112,478
—
3,760
—
—
2,116,238
Total Personal Banking
6,780,614
—
22,511
—
—
6,803,125
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,589,648
34,684
188,498
—
—
2,812,830
Commercial loans
1,094,830
4,004
26,736
—
—
1,125,570
Total Commercial Banking
3,684,478
38,688
215,234
—
—
3,938,400
Total loans
$ 10,465,092
38,688
237,745
—
—
10,741,525
*
Includes $6.9 million, $4.9 million, $7.4 million, $7.4 million, and $4.5 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.
**
Includes $28.9 million, $31.2 million, $31.9 million, $39.1 million, and $51.4 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
6
$ 573
— %
14
$ 627
— %
259
$ 26,992
0.8 %
304
$ 29,487
0.8 %
26
$ 1,052
— %
Home equity loans
112
4,707
0.4 %
92
3,395
0.3 %
111
4,235
0.3 %
145
6,657
0.5 %
88
3,278
0.3 %
Consumer loans
733
9,874
0.5 %
602
7,955
0.4 %
587
6,930
0.3 %
737
9,435
0.4 %
549
6,546
0.3 %
Commercial real estate loans
22
3,411
0.1 %
13
2,710
0.1 %
23
4,834
0.2 %
29
4,008
0.1 %
13
1,332
— %
Commercial loans
52
2,847
0.2 %
38
15,658
1.1 %
46
4,253
0.3 %
51
2,648
0.2 %
48
2,582
0.2 %
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
925
$ 21,412
0.2 %
759
$ 30,345
0.3 %
1,026
$ 47,244
0.4 %
1,266
$ 52,235
0.5 %
724
$ 14,790
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
56
$ 5,395
0.2 %
52
$ 3,521
0.1 %
23
$ 1,922
0.1 %
65
$ 5,563
0.2 %
51
$ 4,320
0.1 %
Home equity loans
40
1,341
0.1 %
31
1,614
0.1 %
31
1,061
0.1 %
29
975
0.1 %
36
1,227
0.1 %
Consumer loans
236
2,707
0.1 %
250
2,584
0.1 %
185
2,083
0.1 %
255
3,070
0.1 %
223
2,663
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
13
1,588
0.1 %
12
1,288
— %
17
1,949
0.1 %
16
2,377
0.1 %
13
1,741
0.1 %
Commercial loans
15
981
0.1 %
23
11,092
0.8 %
19
1,088
0.1 %
24
1,115
0.1 %
14
808
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
360
$ 12,012
0.1 %
368
$ 20,099
0.2 %
275
$ 8,103
0.1 %
389
$ 13,100
0.1 %
337
$ 10,759
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
Residential mortgage loans
79
$ 7,695
0.2 %
63
$ 6,290
0.2 %
39
$ 3,300
0.1 %
65
$ 5,574
0.2 %
64
$ 5,544
0.2 %
Home equity loans
73
2,206
0.2 %
68
1,965
0.2 %
65
2,190
0.2 %
68
2,257
0.2 %
65
1,779
0.1 %
Consumer loans
357
3,020
0.1 %
314
2,447
0.1 %
313
3,279
0.1 %
334
3,079
0.1 %
289
2,388
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
27
8,416
0.3 %
20
8,575
0.3 %
18
8,010
0.3 %
19
7,867
0.3 %
22
8,821
0.3 %
Commercial loans
39
2,472
0.2 %
38
2,414
0.2 %
24
1,302
0.1 %
15
1,829
0.2 %
11
638
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
575
$ 23,809
0.2 %
503
$ 21,691
0.2 %
459
$ 18,081
0.2 %
501
$ 20,606
0.2 %
451
$ 19,170
0.2 %
Total loans delinquent
1,860
$ 57,233
0.5 %
1,630
$ 72,135
0.6 %
1,760
$ 73,428
0.7 %
2,156
$ 85,941
0.8 %
1,512
$ 44,719
0.4 %
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
**
Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $1.4 million, $605,000, $331,000, $1.7 million, and $783,000 at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Beginning balance
$ 124,423
121,257
118,036
109,819
98,355
ASU 2022-02 Adoption
—
—
426
—
—
Provision
3,983
6,010
4,870
9,023
7,689
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(171)
(545)
(207)
(546)
(166)
Charge-offs home equity
(320)
(235)
(164)
(232)
(535)
Charge-offs consumer
(3,085)
(2,772)
(2,734)
(2,430)
(2,341)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(484)
(483)
(657)
(621)
(1,329)
Charge-offs commercial
(1,286)
(1,209)
(865)
(404)
(243)
Recoveries
1,781
2,400
2,552
3,427
8,389
Ending balance
$ 124,841
124,423
121,257
118,036
109,819
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.13 %
0.10 %
0.08 %
0.03 %
(0.14) %
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
Beginning balance
$ 118,036
102,241
ASU 2022-02 Adoption
426
—
Provision
14,863
8,837
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(923)
(1,487)
Charge-offs home equity
(719)
(1,237)
Charge-offs consumer
(8,591)
(5,976)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(1,624)
(6,745)
Charge-offs commercial
(3,360)
(1,253)
Recoveries
6,733
15,439
Ending balance
$ 124,841
109,819
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.10 %
0.02 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for
Quarter ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Average
Interest
Avg.
Average
Interest
Avg.
Average
Interest
Avg.
Average
Interest
Avg.
Average
Interest
Avg.
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,476,446
32,596
3.75 %
$ 3,485,517
32,485
3.73 %
$ 3,493,617
32,009
3.66 %
$ 3,439,401
30,974
3.60 %
$ 3,331,173
29,414
3.53 %
Home equity loans
1,264,134
17,435
5.47 %
1,273,298
16,898
5.32 %
1,284,425
16,134
5.09 %
1,282,733
15,264
4.72 %
1,274,918
13,658
4.25 %
Consumer loans
2,092,023
23,521
4.46 %
2,143,804
22,662
4.24 %
2,123,672
20,794
3.97 %
2,069,207
19,709
3.78 %
1,981,754
17,256
3.45 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,911,145
41,611
5.67 %
2,836,443
38,426
5.43 %
2,824,120
37,031
5.24 %
2,822,008
35,428
4.91 %
2,842,597
34,158
4.70 %
Commercial loans
1,447,211
26,239
7.19 %
1,326,598
22,872
6.92 %
1,161,298
18,353
6.32 %
1,113,178
16,315
5.74 %
1,050,124
12,978
4.84 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
11,190,959
141,402
5.01 %
11,065,660
133,343
4.83 %
10,887,132
124,321
4.63 %
10,726,527
117,690
4.35 %
10,480,566
107,464
4.07 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,781,010
8,072
1.81 %
1,859,427
8,326
1.79 %
1,909,676
8,537
1.79 %
1,956,167
8,603
1.76 %
2,019,715
8,683
1.72 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
336,125
1,431
1.70 %
374,560
1,715
1.83 %
384,717
1,761
1.83 %
386,468
1,753
1.81 %
388,755
1,762
1.81 %
FHLB stock, at cost
37,722
668
7.03 %
45,505
844
7.44 %
39,631
690
7.06 %
26,827
419
6.19 %
14,028
148
4.19 %
Other interest-earning deposits
59,433
915
6.11 %
38,912
594
6.12 %
30,774
423
5.50 %
9,990
153
5.99 %
253,192
1,295
2.00 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,405,249
152,488
4.51 %
13,384,064
144,822
4.34 %
13,251,930
135,732
4.15 %
13,105,979
128,618
3.89 %
13,156,256
119,352
3.60 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
974,074
861,853
869,566
877,121
896,663
Total assets
$ 14,379,323
$ 14,245,917
$ 14,121,496
$ 13,983,100
$ 14,052,919
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits (g)
$ 2,116,759
2,695
0.51 %
$ 2,142,941
1,393
0.26 %
$ 2,198,988
690
0.13 %
$ 2,298,451
585
0.10 %
$ 2,350,248
594
0.10 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,569,229
4,086
0.63 %
2,469,666
1,648
0.27 %
2,612,883
951
0.15 %
2,718,360
509
0.07 %
2,794,338
360
0.05 %
Money market deposit accounts (g)
2,112,228
6,772
1.27 %
2,221,713
6,113
1.10 %
2,408,582
4,403
0.74 %
2,512,892
1,310
0.21 %
2,620,850
692
0.10 %
Time deposits (g)
2,164,559
18,136
3.32 %
1,765,454
12,663
2.88 %
1,293,609
5,194
1.63 %
1,024,895
1,467
0.57 %
1,110,906
1,511
0.54 %
Borrowed funds (f)
643,518
7,937
4.89 %
837,358
10,202
4.89 %
740,218
7,938
4.35 %
451,369
3,967
3.49 %
127,073
239
0.75 %
Subordinated debt
114,045
1,148
4.03 %
113,958
1,148
4.03 %
113,870
1,148
4.03 %
113,783
1,148
4.04 %
113,695
1,149
4.04 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,466
2,456
7.42 %
129,401
2,280
6.97 %
129,335
2,152
6.66 %
129,271
1,823
5.52 %
129,207
1,322
4.00 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,849,804
43,230
1.74 %
9,680,491
35,447
1.47 %
9,497,485
22,476
0.96 %
9,249,021
10,809
0.46 %
9,246,317
5,867
0.25 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,757,091
2,820,928
2,889,973
3,039,000
3,093,490
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
257,141
224,508
235,213
229,794
209,486
Total liabilities
12,864,036
12,725,927
12,622,671
12,517,815
12,549,293
Shareholders' equity
1,515,287
1,519,990
1,498,825
1,465,285
1,503,626
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,379,323
$ 14,245,917
$ 14,121,496
$ 13,983,100
$ 14,052,919
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
109,258
2.77 %
109,375
2.87 %
113,256
3.19 %
117,809
3.43 %
113,485
3.35 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,555,445
3.23 %
$ 3,703,573
3.28 %
$ 3,754,445
3.47 %
$ 3,856,958
3.57 %
$ 3,909,939
3.42 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.36X
1.38X
1.40X
1.42X
1.42X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 1.07%, 0.77%, 0.40%, 0.13%, and 0.11%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.40%, 1.02%, 0.54%, 0.18%, and 0.14%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.99%, 4.81%, 4.61%, 4.33%, and 4.05%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.52%, 1.61%, 1.61%, 1.59%, and 1.59%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.49%, 4.32%, 4.13%, 3.87%, and 3.58%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.75%, 2.85%, 3.17%, 3.41%, and 3.33%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.21%, 3.25%, 3.44%, 3.54%, and 3.40%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
Average
Interest
Avg.
Average
Interest
Avg.
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,485,130
97,090
3.71 %
$ 3,162,758
82,282
3.47 %
Home equity loans
1,273,878
50,467
5.30 %
1,282,045
37,443
3.90 %
Consumer loans
2,119,717
66,977
4.22 %
1,887,843
47,588
3.37 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,857,555
117,074
5.48 %
2,918,940
95,813
4.33 %
Commercial loans
1,312,750
67,465
6.87 %
929,942
28,981
4.11 %
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
11,049,030
399,073
4.83 %
10,181,528
292,107
3.84 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,849,567
24,935
1.80 %
1,972,694
22,201
1.50 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
364,956
4,909
1.79 %
379,850
4,923
1.73 %
FHLB stock, at cost
40,945
2,202
7.19 %
13,776
311
3.02 %
Other interest-earning deposits
64,560
1,931
4.00 %
753,482
3,447
0.60 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,369,058
433,050
4.33 %
13,301,330
322,989
3.25 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
880,799
941,947
Total assets
$ 14,249,857
$ 14,243,277
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits (g)
$ 2,163,564
4,777
0.30 %
$ 2,348,944
1,758
0.10 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,550,433
6,684
0.35 %
2,842,071
1,008
0.05 %
Money market deposit accounts (g)
2,246,422
17,289
1.03 %
2,647,301
2,067
0.10 %
Time deposits (g)
1,733,428
35,993
2.78 %
1,207,444
5,416
0.60 %
Borrowed funds (f)
740,011
26,077
4.71 %
131,368
563
0.57 %
Subordinated debt
113,958
3,444
4.03 %
118,919
3,603
4.04 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,401
6,889
7.02 %
129,142
2,893
2.95 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,677,217
101,153
1.40 %
9,425,189
17,308
0.25 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,822,178
3,081,640
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
239,034
199,742
Total liabilities
12,738,429
12,706,571
Shareholders' equity
1,511,428
1,536,706
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,249,857
$ 14,243,277
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
331,897
2.93 %
305,681
3.00 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,691,841
3.32 %
$ 3,876,141
3.07 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.38X
1.41X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 0.75% and 0.11%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.00% and 0.15%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 4.81% and 3.82%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.58% and 1.51%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 4.31% and 3.23%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.91% and 2.98%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.29% and 3.05%, respectively.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Northwest Bank; Northwest Bancshares, Inc.