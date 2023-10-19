Sumsub releases For Fake's Sake, a free tool to detect synthetic fraud

Sumsub launches publicly-accessible models to expose AI-generated content amid ever-evolving deepfake fraud

LONDON and MIAMI , Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a full-cycle verification platform, today announces the release of For Fake's Sake , a set of models enabling the detection of deepfakes and synthetic fraud in visual assets. It is the first solution of its kind to be developed by a verification provider and made available to all for free download and use. Following this initial contribution, Sumsub will leverage feedback from the AI-research community to further improve the models' capabilities.

Sumsub has vast experience analyzing visual data and differentiating real individuals from AI-generated fake personas. Expanding this expertise beyond product development, Sumsub's in-house AI/ML Research Lab developed For Fake's Sake, a set of four distinct machine learning-driven models for deepfake and synthetic fraud detection.

With this release, Sumsub presents an experimental technical strategy enabling people to responsibly engage with AI-generated content. This tool also has the potential to adapt and grow in tandem with other AI-driven tools. For Fake's Sake allows users to estimate how likely it is that an uploaded image was created artificially. Following the guidelines established by the AI community, Sumsub provides detailed cards for trained models describing datasets and metrics. Although Sumsub's internal testing indicates the models' effectiveness in accurately detecting typical image alterations, when combined with alternative methods of content analysis, AI-generated images can be confidently recognized.

"We've dedicated substantial efforts to combat the menace of deepfakes and the adverse impacts of synthetic fraud by constantly upgrading our existing solutions and developing new features, including the newly enhanced deepfake detector of our liveness tool," comments Vyacheslav Zholudev, co-founder and CTO of Sumsub. "Offering top-quality product to customers is one thing. But it is equally vital we commit to maintain a transparent public discourse on the multifaceted threats posed by deepfakes, from impersonation of real individuals online, theft of personal data, the dissemination of misinformation, social engineering, and more. Our open-source tool represents just one of the many strides Sumsub is taking, apart from product development, towards fulfilling our mission of empowering a safe and inclusive digital future–for companies and the wider public's free use alike."

According to Sumsub's most recent internal data, the first half of 2023 brought a huge outbreak of deepfake cases worldwide, when compared to the second half of 2022. The number of deepfakes increased by 84% in Great Britain, by 250% in the U.S., by more than 300% in Germany and Italy, and 500% in France. The most striking surge in the number of AI-generated identity fraud cases was noticed in Australia (1300%), Vietnam (1400%), and Japan (2300%).

"As AI technologies advance, we foresee a tightening of regulations governing their use. For example, it may soon become mandatory to apply watermarks to all synthetic images. However, fraudsters will continually seek ways to overcome regulations, especially leading up to the 2024 U.S. presidential elections," explains Pavel Goldman-Kalaydin, Head of AI/ML at Sumsub. "We're pleased to share our experimental synthetic image detection models as a benchmark for further development in the battle against AI-generated fraud. We must remain vigilant and unite our efforts as an industry, and our team is committed to continued development based on the latest trends, user feedback, and community insights."

The For Fake's Sake demo is accessible to the public via the following link: https://huggingface.co/spaces/Sumsub/Sumsub-ffs-demo .

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, transaction monitoring and fraud prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Binance, Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimit, DiDi, Poppy and TransferGo.

