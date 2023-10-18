UNLEASHED BRANDS LAUNCHES FOUNDATION TO EMPOWER AT-RISK YOUTH

With a Focus on Support Through Education, Financial Donations and In-Person Volunteerism, the Company and its Founders are Committed to Providing the Resources Needed for Youth to Successfully Transition into Adulthood

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands today announced the launch of the Unleashed Brands Foundation, an organization that's committed to empowering at-risk youth and providing them with the resources needed to successfully transition to adulthood through education, financial support and in-person volunteerism efforts. Michael Browning founded Unleashed Brands to positively impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they're destined to be – and this same mission of helping youth achieve greatness is the reason why Browning and his wife, Melissa, started the Foundation. The Foundation serves as an overarching platform to deepen Unleashed Brands' investment in helping youth reach their full potential through strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations.

As lifelong entrepreneurs, the Brownings have always placed an importance on philanthropic initiatives and giving back in the communities in which they serve. From toy and school drives to offering free birthday parties for foster children to hosting private events for at-risk youth, giving back and supporting youth is what's most important to the Brownings and their franchisees and ultimate purpose for launching the Foundation.

As part of the Foundation launch, the Brownings have personally committed $1 million that will directly support the Foundation's eight at-risk youth-focused organization partners, including Foster Love, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Guardian Ad Litem (GAL), HopeKids, A Kid Again, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), Autism Speaks, Hank's Friends and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). As part of the launch, the Unleashed Brands Foundation and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are working together to donate 40,000 pairs of grippy socks this year to youth undergoing treatments for leukemia and lymphoma. This partnership, along with the others, are a first of many as the Unleashed Brands Foundation seeks grant-giving opportunities with organizations nationwide that have a similar mission of helping youth and their families.

"My wife and I have always had heart for helping youth, specifically those in foster homes, kids with life-threatening medical conditions, and lower income families, by giving them the resources needed for a better future – and the launch of the Unleashed Brands Foundation will allow us to continue to do just that in even more impactful ways," said Michael Browning, President and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "Unleashed Brands is a youth enrichment brand with a goal of helping kids reach new heights in all that we do, so helping those in at-risk situations is a natural fit for us. Through this Foundation, we're looking to further impact the lives of those facing hardships with monetary donations and uplifting experiences and opportunities."

Unleashed Brands functions as the parent company of Premier Martial Arts, Snapology, The Little Gym, Urban Air, Class 101 and XP League. The Company is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as Moms and Dads seek to "Build Great Kids."

For more information on the Unleashed Brands Foundation, visit InvestInKids.org.

About the Unleashed Brands Foundation

Established in 2023, the Unleashed Brands Foundation aims to empower at-risk youth and provides them with the resources needed to successfully transition to adulthood through education, financial support, and in-person volunteerism. Having supported youth and youth-focused charities since 2011, Unleashed Brands remains invested in helping kids learn, play and grow and achieve greatness. To learn more about the Unleashed Brands Foundation's work and how it transforms lives, please visit InvestInKids.org .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology , The Little Gym , XP League , Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com .

