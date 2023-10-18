Taste European Coastal Tradition at Mediterranean Aperitivo Week

Mediterranean Aperitivo Week will take place from October 23-29, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get a taste of Europe's finest products at Mediterranean Aperitivo Week, at participating bars and restaurants from October 23-29, 2023. This week-long takeover will showcase the best of the Mediterranean, with menus set to feature Vermouth di Torino PGI, Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemons, Pecorino Toscano PDO and Olives from Greece!

The art of the aperitivo originated in Italy hundreds of years ago and has evolved into a social and culinary tradition. An aperitivo means to gather before dinner to enjoy drinks and light appetizers, such as charcuterie and olives – but more than just about drinks and appetizers, the aperitivo is a time to enjoy the company of friends and family before a meal.

During Mediterranean Aperitivo Week, consumers will have the opportunity to enjoy the freshest, finest ingredients the world has to offer, as they gather with friends to participate in the art of the European "aperitivo" in their home cities. Backed by Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) and Protected Designations of Origin (PDO) seals, these labels highlight the craftmanship, terroir and tradition that goes into each product.

At Mediterranean Aperitivo Week, consumers can expect menus featuring unique Vermouth di Torino PGI cocktails, fresh Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemons, mouthwatering Pecorino Toscano PDO, and a taste of Olives from Greece, in particular Aitoloakarnania and Ilia. At Mediterranean Aperitivo Week, try pairing dry Vermouth di Torino PGI with Olives from Greece, while Bianco (White), Rosso (Red) and Dorato or Ambrato (Amber) Vermouth di Torino PGI pairs well with Pecorino Toscano PDO and Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemons!

Vermouth di Torino PGI is Italy's most famous aromatized wine, particularly enjoyed by the royal court of the Savoy family. Vermouth di Torino PGI is classified according to its color (White, Amber, Rosé, or Red), and the amount of sugar used in its preparation. As for sugars, Vermouth di Torino PGI can be classified as extra dry, dry, or sweet.

Pecorino Toscano PDO is rooted in the history of the region and in the profound relationship between the environment, the sheep and the shepherds. Pecorino Toscano PDO can be aged to a soft cheese (minimum maturation of 20 days) or a semi-hard cheese (minimum maturation of four months). Thanks to attributes of the land on which the sheep graze, the milk produced is sweet, delicate, and balanced, and the resulting cheese is genuinely out of the ordinary.

Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemons are from February to October on the sun-kissed Amalfi Coast. The Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemon is recognizably large, weighing at least 200 grams. It has an intense aroma, juicy pulp, and is rich in Vitamin C and essential oils.

Finally, Olives from Greece are an integral part of the Mediterranean Diet, which has been declared part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage. Olive production has been a millennia-long tradition for Greece, playing an integral part in the cultural and culinary traditions of the Mediterranean coast. Olives from Greece are renowned as a premium product of high quality traceability and safety.

Participating Mediterranean Aperitivo Week Venues :

Don't miss out on the opportunity to taste the best of the Mediterranean! For a complete list of participating venues, please visit www.mediterraneanaperitivo.com.

ABOUT MEDITERRANEAN APERITIVO:

Mediterranean Aperitivo is a three-year project co-financed by the European Union that aims to raise awareness of European products with European Geographical Indication such as Vermouth di Torino PGI, Pecorino Toscano PDO, PGI Costa d'Amalfi Lemons and Olives from Greece. All the products have in common their excellent quality that makes them niche products.

The project is promoted by:

The Consortium of Vermouth di Torino PGI, that was founded in 2019 at the behest of Vermouth di Torino producers that wanted to safeguard both the name of the product and its specific nature and characteristics from imitation and abuse.

The Consortium for Protection of Pecorino Toscano PDO was founded in 1985, and now comprises of 900 sheep breeders, 20 dairies, two cheese maturing experts and a packaging facility.

OP Costieragrumi, which represents the Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemon and was established in 2016 with the recognition obtained by the Ministry. The cooperative was established to give a voice to many small producers by helping to market lemons, providing phytosanitary assistance, and establishing a Product Specification.

The Agri-food Partnership of the Region of Western Greece is a non-profit company whose members include public and private sector stakeholders. Its cluster consists of about 100 partners. The main partner is the Region of Western Greece, which owns 49% of the shares and chairs the Board of Directors.

