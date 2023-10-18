The Methodic CoinDesk ETH Staking Fund Launches, Delivering an Ethereum Total Return Solution to Institutional Investors

This groundbreaking collaboration brings together crypto stalwarts Methodic Capital Management, CoinDesk Indices, Oasis Pro, BitGo, Polygon Labs and CoinFund

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodic Capital Management , an industry innovator in bringing fiduciary responsibility and thoughtful execution to bridge blockchain with broader financial markets, and CoinDesk Indices (CDI) , a subsidiary of CoinDesk and the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014, today announced the launch of the Methodic CoinDesk ETH Staking Fund (The Fund).

The Fund, an exempt offering under Regulation D, 506(C), and 3(c)(1) is supported by partners considered to be some of the most established and reputable leaders in the cryptosphere, is designed to deliver the total return for Ethereum (ETH) investment exposure—consisting of both spot price and ETH staking rewards for accredited investors. This compliant, indexed, passive, private fund, caters to high-net-worth and institutional investors as well as companies looking to accumulate ETH to support future on-chain business, aligning with the evolving needs of the digital asset investment landscape.

"Methodic Capital remains steadfast in our commitment to deliver a safe and compliant avenue for investors seeking exposure to the transformative potential of blockchain technology," said Jason Hall, CEO of Methodic Capital. "We believe leveraging our collective expertise, alongside the most accomplished leaders in digital assets, we are setting a new management standard for Eth Staking products. BitGo's custody capabilities and our diligent quarterly financials reporting will provide a secure, transparent and precise way to invest."

Methodic espouses the benefits of separating alpha and beta and holding beta managers accountable for precision and cost management. In doing so, The Fund will utilize the CoinDesk Ether Total Return Index (ETXTR). The index is a blend of the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX) , the largest Ether price benchmark by AUM and CESR™ the Composite Ether Staking Rate , the institutional-grade benchmark for staked Ether performance. CESR was announced at Consensus 2023 as a partnership between CoinDesk Indices and CoinFund , a leading Web3 and crypto-focused investment firm and registered investment adviser.

"We are excited to support the Methodic CoinDesk ETH Staking Fund with a total return ETH benchmark that institutional investors will find familiar from investment products in traditional asset classes," said Andy Baehr, CFA, Managing Director at CoinDesk Indices. "With this launch, Methodic Capital will aim to help investors capture the complete investment case for Ethereum, including ETH's staking yield."

Oasis Pro , a leading digital asset securities infrastructure provider enabling tokenization, transfer agent services, and broker-dealer/ATS (alternative trading system) services, will provide seamless accessibility for investors with its regulated platform. Oasis Pro Markets, a subsidiary of Oasis Pro, is a full service investment bank and FINRA-registered marketplace facilitating a secondary market for the trading of fund shares between investors. As a tokenization agent they bring The Fund shares on-chain, which allows for future web3 usage. Tokenization can allow institutions to subscribe to The Fund as a vehicle that can be accepted by existing GAAP-based accounting systems.

Michael So, Vice President of Deal Execution at Oasis Pro added, "We are thrilled to be part of such an important collaboration and contribute the critical infrastructure needed to deliver what we believe to be a compelling web3 fund."

BitGo , considered one of the most established, regulated custodian and wallet providers, provides a venue to custody The Fund's underlying assets leveraging BitGo's integrated solution with staking and trading. The Methodic CoinDesk ETH Staking Fund, as a regulated web3 offering, introduces a new spectrum of users into the BitGo ecosystem.

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols suitable for business and commerce, and engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for web3.

To learn more about the Methodic CoinDesk ETH Staking Fund and this groundbreaking collaboration, please visit www.methodiccapital.com .

About Methodic Capital Management

Methodic's rigorous approach to investing and compliance helps investors maximize the opportunities in digital assets and minimize unnecessary and undesired risks. At Methodic, we bring the highest regard for compliance and thoughtful execution to bridge blockchain with broader financial markets. We aim to optimize an investor's exposure to digital assets by minimizing regulatory and operational risks as well as grant access to higher return strategies through composable overlay portfolios. For more information, visit www.methodiccapital.com .

About CoinDesk Indices

CoinDesk Indices (CDI) , a subsidiary of CoinDesk, has been the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. CDI is driven by research and a desire to educate the marketplace and empower investors. CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices and data company for the global crypto economy.

