Markel Australia appoints Stephen Rogers as 'Head of Queensland'

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced the appointment of Stephen Rogers as Head of Queensland, furthering its mission to serve the Australian market with a high-quality local presence.

Stephen Rogers (PRNewswire)

Rogers joins Markel Australia from AXA XL, where he served as Casualty Manager and led the liability construction practice. Bringing with him more than two decades of experience in the Australian insurance sector, Rogers' casualty expertise aligns with Markel Australia's strategic focus on liability insurance and empowered underwriting. He has a successful track record for finding longer term liability insurance solutions for clients in industries, such as construction and resources, that are facing higher risk and reduced available capital due to market conditions.

Based in Brisbane, Rogers is Markel's second appointment in Australia, and will report to Melbourne-based Managing Director, Rory Morison. Markel's offices in Melbourne and Brisbane are now open under their leadership, with the Sydney office to open later this month.

Markel's Australian expansion continues Markel's decade-long investment in international markets, with the establishment of successful onshore operations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Rogers' appointment continues Markel's track record of building strong international businesses by hiring top-tier talent and empowering them with underwriting and claims authority.

Rory Morison, Managing Director, Markel Australia, said: "We are delighted to welcome Steve to Markel Australia. His expertise will be instrumental in expanding our footprint and offering tailored insurance solutions to businesses across Queensland. He brings deep sector knowledge across construction and resources, and will be able to provide solutions for sustainable long-term coverage and local partnerships.

"With the establishment of a strong and proven team of underwriting leaders in the Australian market, we are able to step up support for local clients and brokers, delivering the next phase in Markel's international expansion.

"I look forward to working with Steve and having his support as we build an empowered underwriting offering in the market. This approach, combined with Markel's commitment to building a collaborative and entrepreneurial culture, positions us for continued success in Australia."

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

Markel logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Markel