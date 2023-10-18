AF Group Announces 2023 Employee Awards

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group, a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated companies provide workers' compensation and other specialty insurance solutions across the U.S., has named the recipients of its annual employee awards. These significant honors recognize teammates who demonstrate AF Group's People First culture through their outstanding character, leadership and commitment to excellence.

"Each of our winners is an absolute shining example of who we are as a People First, values-driven organization," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO. "These strong leaders and exceptional teammates are committed to their teams and to each other, as well as to our customers and valued agent partners. We're all made better by having them as part of our team."

Recipients of AF Group's employee awards are nominated by their peers and leaders based on exceptional performance. The 2023 winners include:

AmeriTrust Employee of the Year: Jen Kuns , Marketing & Client Services Specialist

AF Group Employee of the Year: Travis Miller , Specialty Billing Representative II

AmeriTrust Leader of the Year: Jason Foreman , Senior Vice President for Underwriting

AF Group Leader of the Year: Shannon Scholten , Managing Director, Communications & Community Relations

Pinnacle Award – recognizes achievement of teammates who support AF Group, as part of our Enterprise Services teams.

Rachel Black – Innovation Project Coordinator, AF Group

John Cameron – Training Specialist II, AF Group

James Collins – Senior Business Analyst, AmeriTrust

Katie Janik – Training Specialist II, AF Group

Barb McClung – Scrum Master, AF Group

Michael Miller – Inserter Operator, AF Group

Patty Rauth – Compliance Consultant, AF Group

Danielle Sabol – Senior Compliance Analyst, AmeriTrust

Amanda Sills – Senior Customer Experience Advisor, AF Group

Lisa Trzebiatowski – TeleCompCare Product Training & Support Specialist, AF Group

Horizon Award – recognizes teammates in one of AF Group's Specialty Lines, including Century Insurance, Fundamental Underwriters and AF Specialty.

Melissa Knapp – Senior Claim Representative I, Fundamental Underwriters

Nicole Larson – Senior Underwriter, AmeriTrust

Chris Pinney – Administrative Assistant, AmeriTrust

Samantha Reitz – Enterprise Application Developer, AmeriTrust

Zuzana Schneider – Senior Reinsurance Analyst, AF Group

Legend Award – recognizes teammates within and/or who serve AF Group's Commercial Markets division and AmeriTrust Admitted teammates.

Machelle Davidson – Senior Claim Representative I, Accident Fund

Sara Fortino – Claim Representative II, Accident Fund

Louise Ghrawi – Supervisor, Loss Control, CompWest

Michael Haworth – Premium Analyst II, Assigned Risk Solutions

Janelle Krainz – Senior Insurance Operations Advisor, United Heartland

Melissa LaSusa – Senior Claim Representative II, United Heartland

Melissa Roy – Senior Underwriter, AmeriTrust

Nicholas Velasquez – Premium Analyst II, AF Group

Tony Vu – Claim Representative II, CompWest

Julie Zigler – Lead Underwriting Technical Specialist, AF Group

Special Recognition – honors a group of teammates for their contributions to AF Group and AmeriTrust's strategic integration efforts in 2023.

Alicia Harris – Strategic Planning Associate, AF Group

Deirdre Kolm – Managing Director of Integration, AmeriTrust

Geoff Pavlic – Assistant General Counsel II, AF Group

Kevin Risen – Senior Vice President for Underwriting, AmeriTrust

Olivia Rogers – Managing Director, Reinsurance & Analytics, AF Group

