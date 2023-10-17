Pepperidge Farm® Unveils New 'Holiday Nog' Cookies, a Modern Take on a Classic Drink For the first time, beloved Chessmen® cookies take on a seasonal flavor

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperidge Farm® is giving the Chessmen® cookie, its' most popular variety, a delicious holiday twist. New Pepperidge Farm Holiday Nog is a modern interpretation of the classic seasonal drink eggnog.

New, limited-edition Pepperidge Farm Holiday Nog. (PRNewswire)

Holiday Nog cookies marry the buttery, creamy taste of the Chessmen® cookie with the smooth, warm seasonal spices of eggnog flavor. The rich, velvety cookie is superbly crafted with artful skill and baked to a golden, tender crisp. Dressed for the occasion, Holiday Nog cookies are adorned with holiday shapes like pine trees, wreaths, and candy canes.

"Our limited-edition Pepperidge Farm Holiday Nog cookies are the latest addition to our delicious portfolio of seasonal favorites that consumers look forward to each year," said Danielle Brown, Vice President of Cookies and Cracker Marketing, Campbell Snacks. "When you open the bag, the delicious aroma immediately invites you to have a little taste and savor the holidays."

Holiday Nog joins a curated seasonal lineup of fan favorites, including Mint Brussels®, Linzer®, Snowball, and Milano Slices® Peppermint.

Available nationwide, you can find the full holiday collection of Pepperidge Farm® cookies, including Holiday Nog, starting in October at all major grocers for a limited time.

For more information on all things Pepperidge Farm, visit https://www.pepperidgefarm.com/.

About Pepperidge Farm®

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods, founded in 1937, The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes nearly 100 different snacks including over 30 varieties of Goldfish® crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The portfolio includes iconic Goldfish® crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. As of Fall 2022, all Pepperidge Farm signature paper bags are considered recyclable. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more about Campbell Soup Company visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

Contact:

Nirmala Singh | Zeno Group

Nirmala.Singh@zenogroup.com

Pepperidge Farm (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Campbell Soup Company