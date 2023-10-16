Clark Atlanta University's School of Education Receives High Ranking on the U.S. News and World Report Best Graduate Schools List

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University's School of Education has earned recognition on the U.S. News and World Report Best Graduate Schools list released on April 25, 2023.

Clark Atlanta University One Exceptional University! (PRNewsfoto/Clark Atlanta University) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to receive this recognition from U.S. News and World Report," Dr. J. Fidel Turner, Jr., School of Education Dean, said. "The Clark Atlanta University School of Education continues to add outstanding graduate degrees and programs in online, hybrid, and traditional formats to provide educational opportunities for career advancement for diverse students and current practitioners."

The CAU School of Education is currently ranked at #139 nationally. The CAU School of Education is ranked #3 among Schools of Education in Georgia and #2 among all HBCU Schools of Education. Source: https://www.usnews.com/best-graduate-schools

CAU offers a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership (P-12), a Doctor of Education degree in Higher Education Leadership, a Master of Arts degree in School Counseling, and a Master of Arts degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. The Master of Arts degrees in Teaching, Special Education, Math Education, and Broad Field Science Education are also offered at the graduate level. The School of Education offers Bachelor's degrees in Elementary Education and Educational Studies at the undergraduate level.

School of Education programs are nationally accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP), and all educator certification programs are approved by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission (GaPSC) at both the initial and advanced levels. The School Counseling and Clinical Mental Health Counseling degree programs are nationally accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling & Related Educational Programs (CACREP).

"We have worked diligently to meet the needs of our undergraduate and graduate students by providing innovative, engaging, and transformational programs in on-campus, hybrid, and online modalities. Our faculty are highly skilled at developing relationships and ensuring that their courses are engaging and centered on high-impact and evidence-based practices," Dr. Turner said. "Also, we have been challenged and driven to find a balance between current theory and practice as we know that many of our graduate students are practitioners and leaders in their respective disciplines when they enter our academic and professional programs."

The School of Education will host a press conference announcing the U.S. News and World Report Ranking on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., at 223 James P. Brawley Drive, Atlanta, GA 30314. Registration to attend must be submitted by 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Register here.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College, both of which hold unique places in the annals of African American history. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans. Clark College, established four years later in 1869, was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions (CAU, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Morehouse School of Medicine) that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member UNCF institutions. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson, American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing, "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy, Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University