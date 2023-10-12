TestingXperts Recognized as a UiPath 2023 Partner of the Year Award Winner

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TestingXperts today announced it has been named a UiPath 2023 Partner of the Year at the annual UiPath FORWARD VI global user conference. The awards recognize partners who demonstrate commitment to bringing the transformative force of AI to life in the enterprise through automation. TestingXperts was awarded the Growth Products Partner winner for the AMER region during the UiPath FORWARD VI conference in Las Vegas, the largest global gathering of automation professionals.

Speaking on this achievement, Joe Underwood, COO TestingXperts said, "We are honored to be recognized as the Regional Growth Products Partner AMER by UiPath. This award not only celebrates our past achievements but also inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible as we work alongside UiPath. To be selected for this award out of UiPath's 2,200 partners is a proud moment for TestingXperts and a testament to the outstanding work of our innovation and delivery teams."

The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business, and to increase profitability. UiPath is the industry's only end-to-end business automation platform and is designed to reshape the way humans work. For any business, organization, or enterprise keen to harness the power of AI to gain competitive advantage, only UiPath can operationalize AI through automation—seamlessly integrating intelligence into everyday operations, automating all knowledge work, upleveling employees, and revolutionizing entire industries with AI at Work.

"I'm excited to congratulate TestingXperts on its recognition as a 2023 UiPath Partner of the Year," said Kelly Ducourty, Chief Customer Officer at UiPath. "AI at Work is about turning AI potential into AI results. UiPath delivers rapid business transformation for the AI-era by combining the agility and speed of enterprise automation with machine learning, natural language processing, and new generalized AI and Specialized AI capabilities. Our partners are critical to enabling customers to achieve these results and gain a competitive advantage in their markets."

TestingXperts proudly stands as a global leader in Digital Assurance and Quality Engineering Services, firmly positioned among five largest providers worldwide. TestingXperts expertise shines through a comprehensive spectrum of Quality Engineering and Testing services that encompass QA/Test Advisory, as well as Functional and Non-Functional testing.

