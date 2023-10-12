Princess Cruises Unveils Spellbound by Magic Castle™

New Sun Princess Ship Features Sensational New Collaboration with The Magic Castle™

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today unveiled Spellbound by Magic Castle, a collaboration with the famed Hollywood icon set to enchant guests aboard Sun Princess when the new ship debuts in early 2024. Spellbound blends the captivating world of magic with the art of mixology to create an extraordinary, Victorian-inspired experience.

L-R: DuVaul Gamble, Experience Ambassador, Princess Cruises; Vicki Johnson, Senior Vice President, Communications, Princess Cruises; Michael Carbonaro, Actor and Magician; Erika Larsen, President, Magic Castle Enterprises; Randy Pitchford, Owner, Magic Castle Enterprises; Denise Saviss, Vice President, Entertainment Experiences, Princess Cruises (PRNewswire)

Guests will find Spellbound nestled behind a non-descript door amidst the sensational confines of the newest Princess ship, where they'll enjoy incredible feats of magic from talented magicians, surprises in themed rooms and theatrical cocktails delivered by sleight-of-hand servers.

"We are excited to introduce Spellbound by Magic Castle and take the art of magic around the world aboard the spectacular new Sun Princess," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "This collaboration with The Magic Castle™ takes entertainment into new dimensions with an extraordinary experience that combines the allure of magic with the thrill of cruising. Spellbound will become an iconic guest favorite on Sun Princess."

With its ornate décor that includes magical artifacts, vintage curiosities, and interactive special effects, Spellbound is meticulously designed to capture the essence of Hollywood's exclusive Magic Castle, where stars gather, legends have been born and magic has left audiences spellbound for decades.

As guests move into Spellbound, they'll first encounter the essence of the authentic Magic Castle including the Music Room adorned with eclectic and mystical artifacts and paintings to peak curiosity. In the Music Room, guests will meet the spirit of Isabella who will share her stories of sailing on Sun Princess. The venue will also feature a vintage Parlor Bar featuring Artemis the owl who is revealed through interaction with skilled illusionists before entering the intimate 30-seat, Spellbound theater, to experience close-up magic that will blow guests' minds.

"We are bringing some of the most authentic aspects of The Magic Castle in Hollywood to Sun Princess, complete with incredible magicians and illusionists, so that Princess guests can experience a taste of the world class magic that is showcased nightly at the Magic Castle," said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises. "It's an exciting opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in a magical experience typically reserved exclusively for members and their guests."

Performances by world-class magicians handpicked from around the globe will fascinate audiences with mind-bending tricks, awe-inspiring illusions, and mesmerizing acts that promise to leave guests in a state of wonder and disbelief.

Spellbound will make its debut aboard Sun Princess in February 2024. More details about operating hours and pricing will be made at a later date. Images can be found here.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will offer an array of exciting new entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

With the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom. The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, is the perfect place to relax and the Arena is an evolution and the most technologically advanced Princess Theater design.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information and images can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Spellbound Parlor Bar (PRNewswire)

Spellbound Foyer (PRNewswire)

