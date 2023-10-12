Midea RAC Thailand Factory delivered 1 Millionth AC Set, Opening a New Chapter in Smart Manufacturing

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10, themed "Innovating for the Future", Midea RAC Global Customer Conference & Delivery Ceremony of the Millionth Set of Midea RAC Thailand Factory was held in Thailand. The Provincial Governor of Chonburi, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, Director General of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), as well as Midea RAC's President, other executives and representatives of global customers attended the ceremony.

(PRNewswire)

Midea RAC Factory in Chonburi, Thailand, which cost over USD 137 million, has produced its millionth unit within less than one year after its launch in November 2022. This marked not only Midea RAC's breakthroughs in "technology and sales" by localizing R&D, manufacturing and sales, but also the beginning of a new stage for the implementation of its global strategy.

Since passing the milestone of exporting its millionth unit in 2003, Midea RAC can export more than 30 million units annually. In 2022, Midea ranked No.1 in China by domestic sales and exports and globally by sales of the eco-friendly R290 series.

Midea RAC also invited Midea research centers in Japan, Europe, North America, and Milan Design Center to the event, where it debuted its whole-house climate and energy solutions, including inverter technology, whole-house green solutions, new residential space, and AC design. Its new-generation AI-based smart inverter technology can control frequency conversion better through AI algorithms and cloud computing, generating ultimate energy-saving effects.Midea RAC also released MHELIOS, a smart home energy system, merging solar storage and efficient cooling/heating with Midea appliances.

Midea emphasizes technology leadership and adapts swiftly to market changes, focusing on product upgrades and establishing a cooperative ecosystem for a sustainable industry. Demonstrating its environmental commitment, Midea RAC collaborates with UNIDO, replacing harmful refrigerants with eco-friendly propane (R-290), recognized by Euromonitor International as theWorld's No.1 R290 AirConditioner Company.

Midea RAC also enhances industry-university-research cooperation. At the event, it inked an agreement with UTCC to start a green technology exchange center and talent training program.

Midea RAC strengthens its global services through continuous innovation and partnerships. It is also training more local talents to deliver more efficient, safer products up to higher standards.

Midea RAC will provide green and smart living experiences for more users, as it continues to pursue its "going upward and outward" and localization strategy amidst its global expansion.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Midea RAC