American Veterans Group Hosts VetSuccess 2023 Conference to Help Employers and U.S. Military Veterans Connect

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group, PBC — a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's only public benefit corporation — is hosting a virtual conference Wednesday, Oct. 25, to explore industry best practices in the recruitment, hiring and retention of Post-9/11 U.S. military veterans.

VetSuccess '23 unites NGOs, universities and corp. leaders to explore how to better recruit, hire and retain veterans.

The conference - VetSuccess 2023: Connecting Leaders to Advance Military Veteran Employment - will bring together veteran-focused nonprofit organizations, universities and corporate leaders to explore how to more effectively recruit, retain and support veterans and their partners in the transition from military service to civilian life.

"Research into the state of HR indicates that people and skills shortages remain critical concerns for most organizations. Veteran hiring, specifically, continues to lag that of other diverse employee groups," said Ben Biles, co-founder and CEO of American Veterans Group. "Our mission is to help recruiters better understand the unique and extraordinary soft and hard skills that America's skilled veterans bring to the table — and to illustrate by example how everyone can win with them in the workforce."

The virtual conference will feature keynote speaker Tracy A. Neal-Walden, Chief Clinical Officer of Cohen Veterans Network.

Neal-Walden, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, served 24-plus years as a military psychologist/clinician, officer, leader and academic. Having served in numerous clinical and senior-level leadership positions, Neal-Walden led policy development and implementation for 75 military treatment facilities. During her deployments to Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, she earned the Bronze Star Medal for leading a team of clinicians who served U.S. military personnel across nine locations.

In her current role as Chief Clinical Officer at Cohen Veterans Network, she leads the development and implementation of clinical practice and training for a national network of mental health clinics.

Following the keynote address, a panel discussion will be moderated by Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes and a vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Panelists, who also will serve as facilitators of topically focused breakout sessions, will include nationally recognized experts on the topic of recruiting and retaining military veterans.

Media and those interested in attending VetSuccess 2023 may register for the event at no cost.

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers instutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at http://www.americanvetsgroup.com.

Media Contact

Mark Kroeger

The Boldsquare Group

(513) 236-3109 / mark@boldsquare.com

View original content:

SOURCE American Veterans Group