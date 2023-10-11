THREE ROWS, ZERO COMPROMISE: THE FIRST-EVER 2024 LEXUS TX

First generation TX ushers in a new era of three-row luxury

Three powertrains, including a Lexus-first PHEV combined with a powerful V6 engine

Spacious third-row legroom and generous cargo space of 20.2 cubic-feet behind the third row

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 standard on all 2024 TX models

First Lexus vehicle to be assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana

Staring MSRP of $55,050 (includes DPH)

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus customers in North America have long asked for a three-row SUV that offers substantial space and seating without compromising the innovative technology, refined performance, and luxurious amenities they expect. The first-ever 2024 Lexus TX delivers, offering a comfortable, yet dynamic way of moving up to seven people – whether that's to football practice or a cabin for a weekend getaway.

Providing the get-up-and-go for these trips is a mix of powertrain offerings, including two electrified options. Whether the road traveled is straight, curved, or something in between, the TX is tuned to offer a confident and engaging experience, thanks to Lexus Driving Signature (LDS) fundamentals and strong body rigidity.

The 2024 TX will be offered in five grades: Standard, Premium, Luxury, F SPORT Performance Premium, and F SPORT Performance Luxury.

With the addition of the TX, the overall Lexus SUV lineup climbs to seven – positioning the brand as one of the only luxury OEMs to offer three unique SUVs with an available third row.

The Global Architecture-K (GA-K) Platform

Like the RX and NX, the 2024 TX rides on the GA-K platform, which offers optimal weight distribution and facilitates the SUVs' dynamic and agile driving performance. The platform reduces noise vibration and contributes to a smooth and serene ride with exceptional comfort. It also enables precise suspension movement, straight-line stability, and steering responsiveness so that the car and driver act in harmony – this is what the brand calls the LDS.

LDS has served as the guiding philosophy behind the development of Lexus vehicles. It blends both luxury and performance to deliver an exceptional and engaging driving experience. On the TX, LDS is expressed through predictable, linear responses according to the driver's intentions.

To achieve the desired ride comfort and quietness, focus was placed on strengthening the TX's body rigidity while minimizing increases in weight. Body adhesives have been placed in optimal locations to help ensure the vehicle remains composed and nimble while turning into a corner or driving on rough pavement. Other enhancements include short pitch spot welding, the introduction of a rear multi-link suspension design, and widened front and rear tracks.

To lighten the TX's body, the outer panel thickness has been fine-tuned on the side members, front door assembly, and rear door assembly. The hood and front fender material is aluminum, while the back door is steel, resulting in an optimized front-rear weight distribution.

A Powertrain to Fit Everyone's Needs

To help meet the diverse needs of Lexus customers and cater to any lifestyle, the 2024 TX will be offered in three powertrain options: a 2.4L turbocharged inline 4-cylinder on the TX350, a 2.4L turbocharged hybrid on the TX550h, and a 3.5L V6 plug-in hybrid on the TX550h+. Whether someone is looking for thrilling performance or plug-in efficiency, all three powertrains can tow up to 5,000 pounds for the adventure ahead.

The TX 500h and TX 550h+ further the brand's progress toward reducing carbon emissions and its vision of a carbon-neutral society. Lexus now provides 10 electrified vehicles across its lineup for guests to choose from, including eight hybrid models, three plug-in hybrid models, and one battery electric vehicle.

TX 350 (FWD/AWD)

The 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 engine, also seen on the RX and NX, delivers high torque and high output, with 275 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque. To help ensure the vehicle's dynamic performance, several advanced technologies were added including: a center injection system (for more stable combustion); lightweight, spherical lipless pistons (for high-speed combustion); and a continuously variable capacity oil pump (to modify discharge volume based on running conditions).

A wide-spread and close-ratio eight-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission offers an improved shift control program for smooth acceleration and deceleration. The available electronically controlled full-time AWD system constantly varies the front-to-rear driving force distribution from 75:25 to 50:50 (depending on situation) to achieve a confident and refined driving experience.

The TX 350 is available on Standard, Premium, and Luxury grades.

TX 500h F SPORT Performance (DIRECT4 AWD only)

For those seeking even more power and performance, the 2.4L turbocharged Parallel Hybrid system provides 366 total system horsepower and 406 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission, integrated Power Control Unit, and a 64-kW motor. At the rear, a 76-kW eAxle consisting of an inverter and motor provides near-instantaneous power to the rear wheels. The TX 500h combines DIRECT4 and Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS), resulting in exhilarating acceleration and superb dynamic handling.

The nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery is mounted beneath the second row, yielding additional storage capacity and increased power to create the ultimate three-row thrill ride.

The TX 500h is available exclusively as F SPORT Performance Premium or F SPORT Performance Luxury.

TX 550h+ (DIRECT4 AWD only)

The TX 550h+ plug-in hybrid (PHEV) builds on the foundation of Lexus hybrid technology and offers a Lexus-first, combining a powerful 3.5 VL V6 engine with DIRECT4. The two-motor transaxle works synergistically to deliver maximum efficiency, performance, and 404 total system horsepower.

The high-capacity lithium-ion battery is located under the floor outside the cabin, contributing to a lower center of gravity, improved interior space, and a manufacturer projected estimated EV range rating of 33 miles.

The TX 550h+ comes equipped with a Level 1 vehicle-charging cable for 120V outlets and all models are equipped with a J1772 socket for at-home and public charging. Using the maximum charging current of 240V (Level 2) and under ideal conditions, the Lexus TX 550h+ can be fully charged in approximately three hours using the standard seven kW Onboard Charger.

The TX 550h+ is available only in the Luxury grade. This is the first Lexus PHEV assembled in North America and this powertrain is expected to be available at the beginning of 2024.

Suspension

To achieve TX's refined ride quality, a MacPherson strut type front suspension was affixed to the GA-K platform. This system reduces the shock and vibration of road imperfections to facilitate smooth and linear performance. The rear's five-arm multi-link facilitates controlled steering reactions.

Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) (Standard on F SPORT Performance)

TX's available AVS system enhances road handling and ride quality. AVS uses linear solenoid-type actuators to modify shock absorbers' damping force on all four wheels with near-instant adjustments that are based on driving operation and road conditions. When driving on a rough road surface, the damping force keeps a lower rating to maintain a comfortable ride. For smooth and stable performance needed when entering a turn, the damping force adjusts to a higher rating and provides enhanced responsiveness.

Braking and Steering

The TX's braking system builds upon Lexus Driving Signature fundamentals to provide a smooth, yet exhilarating drive. A vacuum brake system has been adopted on the TX 350 for refined braking control and responsiveness. For the TX 500h and 550h+, the brake force is controlled by pressure regulation in the front and rear using a pressure-on-demand system and high-performance pump motor.

The TX's linear steering response and controlled movements belie the actual size of the vehicle. A standard rack assist-type Electric Power Steering (EPS) system reduces the amount of steering input needed by utilizing a new motor and reduction gear setup that is installed parallel to the steering box. Moreover, a Motor Control Unit (MCU) with an integrated motor and motor current control Electronic Control Unit (ECU) reduces the EPS' size footprint and minimizes operational noise.

Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS)

Exclusive to and standard on F SPORT Performance, DRS can provide impressive maneuverability in low-speed situations and exceptional vehicle stability in high-speed situations. During higher speed maneuvers, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front wheels to give clear, stable turning response. At slower speeds, the rear wheels can seamlessly turn in the opposite direction as the front wheels for seamless maneuverability.

Drive Mode Select

Drive Mode Select allows the driver to tailor their experience by selecting from a mix of available drive modes, including:

Normal mode: Delivers a balance of driving performance and fuel efficiency by optimizing the accelerator's response.

ECO mode: Maximizes fuel savings across all driving conditions by reducing throttle response and air conditioner operations to keep the engine speed in an efficient range.

Sport mode: Increases the overall throttle responsiveness, resulting in sporty and responsive acceleration.

Custom mode: Enables the driver to create a unique profile for the powertrain, chassis, and air conditioning functions. When equipped with AVS, the suspension settings also can be changed.

DIRECT4 (Standard on TX 500h and TX 550h+)

Previously seen on the 2023 RX and 2023 RZ, DIRECT4 is Lexus' all-wheel drive technology. The system orchestrates a seamless, direct application of drive force between the front and rear axles in milliseconds, thus improving handling, controllability, and feel. Body movement is also minimized for enhanced ride comfort.

With a rear eAxle, the four wheels intuitively shift drive force to deliver direct and stable handling and can provide up to 80 percent of power to the rear wheels when needed. DIRECT4 constantly varies front-to-rear driving force distribution from 100:00 to 20:80 (depending on situation) to achieve maximum grip, traction, and acceleration.

Trail Mode (Standard on TX 350 AWD, TX 500h, and TX 550h+)

Trail Mode provides integrated control of the AWD, braking, and drive force to minimize wheel slippage when driving on wet or uneven road surfaces.

Practical Elegance and Design

The 2024 TX was designed to provide functional features without compromising the luxury touches Lexus customers enjoy.

Exterior Features

As showcased with other recent Lexus vehicles, the TX's front fascia has been redefined and proudly reflects the new expression of Lexus design. The creation of the Lexus "Unified Spindle" pays tribute to Lexus' current design language while adding eye-catching and unique elements.

This sleek front-end was designed to prioritize aerodynamic performance and enhance the vehicle's stability. The TX's front spindle efficiently regulates airflow while cooling its brakes and is optimized to lower the coefficient of drag value. Other aerodynamic elements include airflow regulating fins, a roof spoiler, and rear combination lamps.

At the rear of the TX, the flared fenders accentuate the vehicle's wide track width and strong stance. The slim signature L-shaped light bar lamp mirrors the modern and resolute impression seen in the front, resulting in a powerful three-row silhouette.

With 20-inch wheels for Standard, Premium, and Luxury grades, the TX's impressive stance captivates at every angle. For those who want additional flair, 22-inch wheels are available for the TX 350 Luxury grade and come standard on the TX 550h+.

The F SPORT Performance grade sports an exclusive 22-inch aluminum alloy wheel design in a Gloss Black and Gray finish. Additional exclusive exterior touches for this grade include black roof rails, dark chrome window trim, front fender badges, unique rear valance, satin silver front bumper molding, and, on F SPORT Performance Luxury, a panoramic moonroof.

Six distinctive exterior colors are available for the 2024 TX, including – for the first time on any Lexus – Wind Chill Pearl and Celestial Silver Metallic. Additional color options include Cloudburst Gray1, Caviar, Nightfall Mica, and Incognito (exclusive on the F SPORT Performance grade). Matador Red Mica will be available at a later date.

1Available for an additional $500 charge

Interior Features

Inside the TX, a serene interior space and comfortable, quiet in-cabin atmosphere enables passengers to unwind. All essential controls and information (e.g., gauges, available Head-Up Display, meters, etc.) are within the driver's reach and forward sightline to instill confidence and control. The TX comes standard with a 7.0-inch multi-information display (MID), and a 12.3-inch MID is available.

Whether a passenger prefers to sit in the front, the back, or somewhere in the middle, every seat in the TX has been crafted with the needs of Lexus customers in mind. The seats have been designed for accessibility, superior comfort, and excellent holding capability, even during the longest commutes or road trips.

Depending on grade, the second row is available in two configurations: captain's chairs or a 60:40 split-folding bench. If a vehicle is equipped with captain's chairs in the second row, heating and ventilation come standard. Access to the third row is made easier with a slide assist walk-in mechanism. With a press of the switch on the seat shoulder, the seat tilts forward and the slide assist spring slides to fold the second-row seats. NuLuxe® synthetic leather seat trim is standard on Standard, Premium, and F SPORT Performance Premium grades. F SPORT Performance Luxury comes standard with smooth, leather-trimmed seating while the Luxury grade for TX 350 and TX 550h+ is covered with semi-aniline leather trim.

Comprehensive utility and usability are provided in every row, with multiple storage options for a variety of items and devices. In the front seats, a dual-opening console lid provides the driver and front-seat passenger with the ability to open the left and right sides independently. The cupholders, which can hold various sizes of cups and bottles, are removable to accommodate diverse usage styles. An available center console is featured in the second row when equipped with captain's chairs. This removable semi-console box can be used to store small items or a digital device such as a tablet. It can also accommodate cups or bottles by installing the removable cupholders.

With 20.2 cubic feet of cargo space provided behind the third row, the TX ensures nothing has to be left behind. When the available power third-row seats are folded down, cargo capacity increases to 57.4 cubic feet. And, cargo capacity increases to an impressive 97 cubic feet when both the second and third row are folded down.

The 2024 TX will be offered in three interior color options depending on grade: Peppercorn, Birch, and Black. Standard across all models is the Blackwood Trim ornamentation, which consists of ash wood with rich, black woodgrain, creating a dignified interior space.

An indirect illumination system resides seamlessly throughout the cabin as an expression of omotenashi, the Japanese word for hospitality. Lighting from a wide pallet of colors and themes can be selected to best match a driver's mood and energy.

For F SPORT Performance Premium and F SPORT Performance Luxury, an exclusive steering wheel and meter reside in front of the driver. The sporty cabin also includes pedals and scuff plates trimmed with aluminum, a leather-trimmed gear shift knob, and seats with F SPORT badging.

Technology and Convenience Features

Lexus Interface with standard 14-inch touchscreen

A standard 14-inch, high-definition touchscreen provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passenger. The glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display. Menu operations are similar to those found on smartphones and tablets. For additional ease of use by driver and front passenger, a center knob located at the screen's bottom edge controls power on/off and volume.

Seven USB Ports

Ready to handle all device charging needs, the TX is equipped with seven USB ports and three power outlets, depending on grade. Up front, three USB Type-C ports are located on the lower instrument panel with a standard wireless charger just beneath. For second-row passengers, two USB Type-C ports are located at the bottom rear of the front center console. For third-row passengers, one USB Type-C port is located on both the right and left side of the seat.

Cloud Navigation*

With a Drive Connect trial or subscription, this 100% cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance.

Intelligent Assistant*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant offers convenience for guests. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia, and climate control.

Digital Key*

With an active Remote Connect subscription, guests can utilize their compatible smartphone as a vehicle key through the Lexus app. The available Digital Key can allow for the control of door locks and enables additional usability when car sharing, during valet parking, or home delivery of packages. The Digital Key can be shared with up to seven additional guests, creating a convenient experience for users registered on the Lexus App.

Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Compatibility

The Lexus TX features standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, which enables users to access many of their favorite apps and control menus via their preferred mobile device ecosystem. The wireless capability allows for up to five Bluetooth™ devices to be registered to the system, with up to two devices connected at any one time.

Remote Connect*

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, the Lexus app can be used to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the vehicle and adjust the climate control, check vehicle health, and more.

Safety Connect*

Guests can use their up to 10-year Lexus Safety Connect trial for access to exceptional service in case of emergency/vehicle theft.

Service Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, the up to 10-year Service Connect trial can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports.

Head-Up Display (Available)

Essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist, can be safely displayed in front of the driver's field of vision. The display's positioning can be linked to a driver's seat position memory function.

Mark Levinson Surround Sound (Available)

The available 21-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound tuned for the TX's cabin delivers high-quality audio. The system incorporates Mark Levinson QLS (Quantum Logic Surround) sound technology to provide stage-like, full-bodied, balanced tones to all passengers regardless of seating position.

Advanced Park (Available)

The intuitive driver's aid system can help in various maneuvers, such as when perpendicular parking/exiting and parallel parking/exiting. Four Parallel View Monitor (PVM) cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors provide visual data to support the automatic control of steering, accelerator, brake, and shift operations.

Digital Latch with Safe Exit Assist

TX adopts the Digital Latch system, first introduced on the 2022 Lexus NX. When exiting the luxury crossover, standard Digital Latch and Safe Exit Assist can detect a vehicle or bicycle approaching from the rear and help prevent the occupant from opening the door if it senses danger.

Traffic Jam Assist (Available)*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this available technology can monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access highways and automatically move forward and brake as needed to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle. In addition to providing hands-free steering assistance, this system is designed to automatically bring the vehicle to a complete stop, then resume its path of travel as forward traffic begins to move.

*Available by subscription. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/interface for details.

Lexus Safety System + 3.0

For added peace of mind, all TX models come standard with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, an integrated suite of active safety equipment and convenience features.

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection – Designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability.

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – Helps support collision avoidance with certain detectable objects within the lane by applying gentle braking and steering operation under certain daytime conditions.

Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – Designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions.

All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) – An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it is designed to automatically slow the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) – When DRCC is enabled and lane markers are detected, LTA uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS) – If the system detects no driver input for some time, audible warnings will alert the driver. If no further inputs are detected, EDSS brings the vehicle to a gradual stop while keeping it safely in lane and hazard lights are activated to warn other road users. EDSS only operates when driving on expressways with DRCC and LTA activated.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) – When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 32 mph, LDA w/SA is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) – Using an intelligent camera, RSA is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) – When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, PDA provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between the vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist.

The 2024 TX will be exclusively assembled by Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana (TMMI), and is the first Lexus vehicle to be assembled there. The TX 350 and 500h are on sale now and the TX 550h+ is expected to go on sale at the beginning of 2024. Pricing for the TX 550h+ will be available closer to the on-sale date.

Model # Model Name MSRP + DPH* 9350 TX 350 FWD $55,050 9352 TX 350 Premium FWD $58,450 9354 TX 350 Luxury FWD $60,950 9351 TX 350 AWD $56,650 9353 TX 350 Premium AWD $60,050 9355 TX 350 Luxury AWD $62,550 9360 TX 500h F SPORT Performance Premium AWD $69,350 9361 TX 500h F SPORT Performance Luxury AWD $72,650 *Includes $1,350 DPH fee

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

