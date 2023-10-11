Osprey Continues to Make Significant Strides in Sustainability Efforts

Prestigious certified bluesign® Product designations, increased investment in recycled fabrics and DWR Treatments made without PFAS contribute to mission of being a progressive outdoor hardgoods brand

CORTEZ, Colo., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osprey , a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) brand, began its journey towards sustainability 50 years ago with the creation of its first pack. Tandem with its pursuit for creating top-quality carry solutions, Osprey is advancing its holistic sustainability efforts with its 12 core technical product families carrying prestigious certified bluesign® Product designations by spring 2024. Osprey is also introducing its first packs featuring main body fabrics made from third party verified 100% ocean-based or ocean bound plastics - the new Daylite™ Earth and updated Talon Earth™.

"Since day one, sustainability has been part of our core values," said Mark Galbraith, VP of Product. "When you're at it as long as we've been, you either stand by and watch the industry change around you, or you become a leader in its progression. We've never been content as spectators. We strive to be not only innovators of high-quality products, but responsible citizens who tread lightly as we cherish the world we live, work and play in."

As a whole, Osprey's approach to sustainability draws on each element of the brand's guiding values: innovation, integrity, quality, respect, stewardship and community. They are the "why" behind Osprey's efforts. In 2018, to help answer the "how," Osprey introduced its three pillars of sustainability: materials, chemistry and social responsibility. Each continues to guide Osprey's mission to become a more conscientious and progressive outdoor hardgoods brand now and ever-forward.

By spring 2024, Osprey will have nearly reached all of its Phase 1 sustainability goals, having accomplished the following:

98% of textile products will have 100% recycled content in main body fabric.

96% of textile products will have bluesign ® approved main body fabric.

100% of DWR coated textile products will have treatments made without PFAS.

98% of lined textile products will have 100% recycled content in the liner fabric.

99% of lined textile products will have bluesign® approved liner fabrics.

bluesign® Products

Consumer products carrying the certified bluesign® Product label meet strict safety and environmental requirements. The products are made of bluesign® approved materials and are produced in a resource-conserving way with a minimum impact on people and the environment. With the spring 2024 collection launch, 19 Osprey pack families, nine accessory categories and four special edition pack series, will carry the bluesign® Product designation, including best selling technical packs: Aether™ | Ariel, Talon™ | Tempest, Atmos | Aura AG, and Exos | Eja, among others.

Earth Program

Osprey's new Earth Program promotes more renewable materials and sustainable processes as the brand continues to innovate. Earth Program packs - Daylite™ Earth ($80) and updated Talon Earth™ ($170) - help support the market for more sustainable materials and - ultimately - decrease Osprey's impact on the environment. Both of the new packs have earned more rigorous bluesign® Product designation, exceeding the criteria for a minimum of 90% bluesign® approved fabrics/yarns, a minimum of 20% bluesign® approved accessories and all remaining fabrics, materials or components being sourced from qualified suppliers. Each pack also helps reduce ocean waste with their main body and bottom fabrics that are woven from ocean-based or ocean bound plastic -- 100% recycled polyester made primarily from ocean-bound PET bottles, or 100% recycled nylon made primarily from discarded fishing nets, both are post-consumer fabrics that reduce ocean plastics reduce ocean plastics.

Daylite Earth™

Embodying simplicity and versatility, the introduction of Daylite Earth™ applies thoughtful sustainability to everyday decisions as it's Osprey's most sustainable lifestyle pack to date. Daylite embodies the value of versatility: technical enough for the trail, casual enough for everyday use and familiar enough for travel. The crossover of technical, lifestyle and travel means it can be used every day, everywhere.

Talon Earth™

The special edition Talon Earth™ is Osprey's most sustainable technical and everyday daypack to date. A lightweight, ventilated and close-to-body fit moves with you on the most technical terrain due to a BioStretch harness, continuous-wrap hipbelt and AirScape™ backpanel, while urban touches, like its large padded laptop sleeve, help it blend in from trail to town.

The Osprey Packs spring 2024 collection will be available beginning in February at osprey.com and at specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide.

About Osprey Packs

Wherever you find adventure, Osprey Packs is with you. Since 1974, Osprey has provided hikers, backpackers, bikers and everyday travelers with innovative and long-lasting carry solutions, each thoughtfully designed to reflect a passion for exploration and the outdoors. Headquartered where the rugged foothills of Colorado's San Juan Mountains meet the spectacular Southwest desert, Osprey's surroundings provide the ultimate product testing ground, guaranteeing that all technical packs are up to any challenges users may encounter.

Tandem with Osprey's pursuit of quality, their holistic approach to sustainability uses high quality materials to lower their impact on the environment, promote a safe chemical process and care for the people in their supply chain.

To learn more about Osprey and its products, backed by their industry-leading All Mighty Guarantee, visit osprey.com . Osprey products can be found online at osprey.com and in specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. Follow all brand updates on Instagram (@ospreypacks) and Facebook (@ospreypacks).

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The company sometimes refers to these brands as their Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com .

