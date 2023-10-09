HOWARD HUGHES HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES DATES AND TIMES FOR 2023 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

HHH to Host Earnings Call on November 7, 2023

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc . (NYSE: HHH) ("the Company" or "Howard Hughes") announced today that the Company will release 2023 third quarter earnings on Monday, November 6, 2023, after the market closes and will hold its third quarter conference call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

(PRNewsfoto/The Howard Hughes Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Please visit the Howard Hughes website to listen to the earnings call via a live webcast. To access the call via telephone, please dial 877-270-2148 within the U.S., 866-605-3850 within Canada, or +1 412-902-6510 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time using 10173050 as the passcode.

An on-demand replay of the earnings call will be available on the Company's website immediately following the conclusion of the live call for a period of one year. A replay will also be available by telephone through December 7, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 within the U.S., 855-669-9658 within Canada, or +1 412-317-0088 when dialing internationally, using the passcode 5346301.

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH.

Media Contact

Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910

SVP, Head of Corporate Communications

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com



Investor Relations Contact

Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144

SVP, Investor Relations

eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.