Clio Solidifies its Dedication to Improving Court Document Workflows with New E-Filing and E-Service Solution, Clio File

NASHVILLE, TN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Clio , the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, today announced its plans to help legal professionals improve their interactions with court systems, with the introduction of a new electronic filing (e-filing) and electronic service (e-service) solution, Clio File. The announcement aligns with Clio's ongoing investments into improving the attorney-court relationship, and enables legal professionals to electronically file, serve, and deliver court documents directly from Clio's flagship practice management product, Clio Manage .

Beginning with Texas, Clio aims to roll out this service in early 2024 to select states that accept e-filing and e-services in their court systems. Across the United States, courts are increasingly embracing electronic filing systems as a modernization effort to streamline legal processes and improve accessibility. This transition marks a significant shift from traditional paper-based filing methods to digital platforms.

With Clio File, legal professionals are supported with a comprehensive court document workflow. This is a legaltech industry first, where end-to-end e-filing capabilities are utilized directly from practice management software. Legal professionals can keep track of court deadlines with built-in rules based calendaring, automate the preparation of the court documents through Clio's court forms product, Lawyaw , and now with Clio File, submit those documents directly into an applicable court system from the case management software they use every day.

"Legal professionals interact with courts so often, that even the slightest inefficiencies can compound into a significant impact to productivity," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "And we know the right technology can make court-related processes dramatically more streamlined and accurate. Through our acquisitions and expansion of CalendarRules and Lawyaw, we have been on a transformative journey with our customers, improving their court interactions, and freeing up valuable time. Now, with the launch of Clio File, we're bridging the last mile—filing directly with the court. It's incredibly exciting to see our vision for attorney-court relationships expand for the benefit of everyone involved."

Clio File is built on the success of Clio's previous investments into court-related technologies, Lawyaw and CalendarRules, which to date have helped thousands of lawyers improve their court document workflow processes. In the past year, Lawyaw document automation has enabled the creation of close to 9 million documents. Lawyaw also offers an easy-to-use solution for court forms across all 50 U.S. states, as well as federal immigration forms. Clio has also added over 275,000 automated court rules to the calendars of Clio customers. With a library of rules across 50 U.S. states and more than 1,800 jurisdictions, these rules help firms stay on top of court deadlines and case milestones.

In addition to the many benefits to law firm productivity, Clio File is aligned to Clio's greater mission to transform the legal experience for all. Electronic filing can help unburden court systems with forms submitted digitally, and on time to specific court calendaring. It can also reduce instances of errors or delays in interpretation, and offer quicker feedback loops between the form filer and court system. With greater accuracy and speed of filing, courts have the capacity to process increased volumes, which can result in fewer backlogs, and increased access to justice.

"We envision a future where all jurisdictional courts will eventually move to accepting e-filing as the primary method to file documents," continued Newton. "And we're ready to put the full force of Clio to support legal professionals throughout this transformation."

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms—to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products—Clio Manage, Clio Grow, and Lawyaw—to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world, and the first legal practice management company to be recognized by all 50 state bar associations. Learn more at clio.com.

