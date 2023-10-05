Console & Associates, P.C.: McLaren Health Care Targeted in Ransomware Attack That Hackers Claim Resulted in Data Breach Affecting 2.5 Million Patients

MARLTON, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackers claim that they were able to obtain confidential information belonging to 2.5 million patients of McLaren Health Care as a result of an August 2023 ransomware attack. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the McLaren Health Care breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of up to 2.5 million patients has allegedly been compromised. Now, patients' sensitive information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

In late August, McLaren detected suspicious activity on its computer network. After an investigation, McLaren confirmed that it had been the target of a ransomware attack. Then, on September 29, 2023, the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware group took credit for the attack, claiming to have obtained confidential information pertaining to 2.5 million patients.

McLaren is in the process of investigating the incident. Once this investigation is complete, if it turns out that patient data was stolen, McLaren Health Care will be required to send out data breach letters to affected patients.

If you receive a data breach notice from McLaren Health Care, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a McLaren Health Care Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from McLaren Health Care should take steps to protect themselves.

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from McLaren Health Care may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the McLaren Health Care data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/mclaren-health-care-data-breach-investigation/ .

