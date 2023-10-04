RMG ERECTORS AND CONSTRUCTORS Achieves AC478 Accreditation, Demonstrating Commitment to Excellence in Metal Building Construction

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RMG ERECTORS AND CONSTRUCTORS is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious AC478 Accreditation, a significant milestone in the company's dedication to upholding the highest standards in the metal building construction industry.

AC478, administered by the Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA), is a rigorous accreditation program that recognizes companies for their commitment to quality, safety, and professionalism in the construction of metal buildings. This accreditation serves as a testament to RMG ERECTORS AND CONSTRUCTORS' unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Achieving AC478 accreditation involves a comprehensive evaluation of various aspects of a company's operations, including quality assurance, safety standards, training and education, and professionalism.

"As the largest PEMB (pre-engineered metal building) erector in the country, acquiring this certification was important to keeping the standard which we set high. Adding this certification is just another arrow in our quiver for success," said Robert Mesmer, CEO at RMG ERECTORS AND CONSTRUCTORS. "This separates us from so much of our competition by ensuring to the industry that we comply and agree to be held to a higher standard. Architects, engineers, and owners alike can feel ever more confident that the work that RMG is doing continues to be the best in the industry."

This accreditation reinforces RMG ERECTORS AND CONSTRUCTORS' position as a trusted and reliable partner for metal building construction projects. Clients can have confidence that the company adheres to the industry's best practices and standards, ensuring that their projects are completed with the utmost care and expertise.

About RMG ERECTORS AND CONSTRUCTORS:

Established in 2000, RMG Erectors & Constructors is recognized throughout the Nation and the World as the single largest Pre-Engineered Metal Building Erection firm. RMG erects more square footage of buildings each year than any other PEMB erector, with an annual total exceeding 4 million square feet each year. RMG has made the 2022 and 2023 Inc 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Nation and has been named the #1 Building Erector ranked by Square Footage in the country for 2023. With multiple office locations throughout the country – Missoula MT, Sewell NJ, and coming soon, Nashville TN, these strategic locations around the country provide significant advantages to your project needs in any state a project is commissioned in. RMG's experience is multi-disciplined, working in Retail, Commercial, Industrial, Sports Complexes, Railroad, Oil & Pipeline, Health Care, Big Box, and more.

