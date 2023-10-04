Flogistix to Attend ADIPEC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flogistix, a global leader in vapor recovery and methane abatement solutions, announced today company representatives will be attending the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum and Exhibition Conference (ADIPEC) 2023 October 2-5.

ADIPEC attendees can hear about Flogistix's plan for decarbonization by visiting the company's booth and learning more about their line of vapor recovery units and emissions reduction equipment. In addition, CEO and President Mims Talton will be participating in a panel discussion with other industry CEOs focused on the next steps needed to achieve near zero methane emissions from the oil and gas industry.

"Our participation in ADIPEC supports our company strategy to engage global leaders on the issue of methane emissions," Talton said. "I am excited to share our story with other conference attendees focused on decarbonization and a cleaner environment."

Vapor recovery technology eliminates the need to vent and flare because the emissions that would have been burned or released are captured and sold. Flogistix provides atmospheric solutions that are an effective tool for decarbonization and crucial to providing reliable and affordable energy to the world.

"Our VRUs and data-driven technology are crucial in helping the oil and gas industry reduce methane emissions, increase revenue, and stay compliant with increasing government regulations," Talton said. "In today's market, oil and gas producers need reliable solutions to support their emissions reduction goals, and Flogistix is committed to partnering with international companies to reduce emissions in the oil and gas sector."

About Flogistix:

A leader in production optimization and atmospheric solutions, Flogistix specializes in well-head compression, vapor recovery applications, and methane detection. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Flogistix provides equipment and service support to customers across the globe. For more information, please visit www.flogistix.com .

