Rémy Cointreau Americas partners with WWF Mexico to protect Monarch butterflies in the Americas

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Rémy Cointreau's CSR transformation plan, Sustainable Exception, Rémy Cointreau Americas is proud to join the Group's Butterfly Regeneration Program, an internal and external collaborative effort aimed at protecting butterflies and promoting biodiversity across the world.

The role of butterflies is critical as it serve as indicators of ecosystem health. The Butterfly Regeneration Program will increase preservation efforts across Rémy Cointreau's terroirs, production sites and end-markets, in partnership with scientific and non-profit organizations.

In that context, Rémy Cointreau Americas is happy to announce a partnership with the WWF Mexico to protect and regenerate the Monarch butterfly in the Americas. The extraordinary Monarch butterfly migrates 4,000 km from North to South America annually. Deforestation, pesticides, and climate change contributed to its inclusion on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species as of July 2022. These challenges are indicative of a larger problem, as 50% of butterflies have disappeared in the last 50 years due to these and other contributing factors.

"We are thrilled to partner with WWF Mexico to safeguard and rejuvenate the exceptional Monarch Butterflies," says Nicolas Beckers, CEO Americas at Rémy Cointreau. "The butterfly's cause is intertwined with our purpose, as our spirits' exceptional aromas stems from quality terroirs, prompting us to allocate resources for preserving butterfly vitality, soils, and ecosystems."

The strategic alliance between Rémy Cointreau and WWF Mexico includes:

Restoring Habitat by replanting over 80,000 trees, enhancing the density of the Monarchs' natural wintering forest in Mexico , and ensuring its gradual restoration. Recognizing the profound reliance of local communities on their environment, our long-term support is vital, as meaningful change takes time.

Promoting Migration from Mexico to Canada , by establishing approximately twelve pollinator gardens to aid butterflies on their extensive migratory voyage.

"Our unwavering commitment to the Monarch restoration project spans years." says Nicolas Villa, Head of Corporate, WWF Mexico. "The partnership with Rémy Cointreau Americas exemplifies our shared drive to be part of the solution, while being intrinsically connected to issues of biodiversity health."

This partnership with the WWF Mexico builds upon a series of existing initiatives by Rémy Cointreau group, including:

100% of Rémy Cointreau's estates across the world are currently in conversion towards regenerative agriculture (including a significant reduction in the use of chemical intrants, limited tillage, and the deployment of cover cropping and hedge rows).

Maison Rémy Martin x l'Observatoire Agricole de la Biodiversité (OAB): Maison Rémy Martin and the OAB are engaging with a dozen winegrower partners to meticulously identify and document butterflies, earthworms, and bees, along with the evolution of farming practices.

The Botanist Foundation x Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI): Over the years, the Botanist Foundation has invested in non-profit, environmental, educational and social initiatives on Islay (Scotland) and beyond. It is a charitable foundation that funds projects which further work in biodiversity and plant conservation. In addition to its own projects, the Foundation sponsors BGCI's Global Botanic Garden Fund, including the sponsorship of five botanical gardens in South Africa , Hawaii , Mexico , Italy and Uganda , that prove especially conducive for butterflies.

