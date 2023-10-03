COUNTRY BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL EXPANDS LINEUP WITH A PAIR OF MIAMI-BASED NEWCOMERS - ALEXANDRA RODRIGUEZ AND ORLANDO MENDEZ "THE CUBAN COWBOY"

Latest additions highlight festival's diverse roster that includes

Blanco Brown, BRELAND, and Neon Union

Frank Ray to perform at one of the festival's pre-party shows

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the growing popularity of country music among Latino music enthusiasts, the Country Bay Music Festival has added two rising Cuban-American newcomers from Miami to the festival lineup – Alexandra Rodriguez, whose debut single Coming Home was described by Billboard magazine as a "promising release," and Orlando Mendez, the self-hailed "Cuban Cowboy," a contestant on The Voice in 2022 who is now working on his maiden album.

The festival producers, Loud And Live, the Miami-based leading global entertainment, marketing, and live events company, in conjunction with its South Florida-focused live events division, EngageLive!, made the announcement of the additional performers for its inaugural country music mega-happening, scheduled to be staged November 11-12, 2023, on the grounds of the iconic Miami Marine Stadium, just minutes from downtown Miami at Key Biscayne. The stadium was designed by architect Hilario Candela, then a 28-year-old recent immigrant from Cuba. This year marks the 60th year anniversary of its opening.

Rodriguez and Mendez fill out a diverse festival lineup that includes two popular African American performers – Blanco Brown (The Git Up) and BRELAND, who has notched six Top-40 country hits – and hot upstart Neon Union, a singer-songwriter duo featuring Miami-born Leo Brooks, whose parents are Honduran, and Andrew Millsaps from North Carolina. Charismatic Mexican American singer, Frank Ray, who already has scored a country radio hit Somebody Else's Whiskey, is slated to appear at a festival pre-party.

Country music's increasing appeal to Latinos was the primary inspiration for Cuban American promoters and avowed country music fans Nelson Albareda –Loud And Live CEO– and Tony Albelo –Engage Live! CEO– to produce the Country Bay Music Festival. As testament to his success as a prominent, forward-thinking promoter, Albareda was recently named Billboard's Latin Power Player Executive of the Year.

Country Bay's lineup latest additions will join the festival's scintillating slate of previously announced, headline performers, such as Lainey Wilson, a three-time winner on Sept. 28 at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, who also owns current Top-Ten country smashes: Watermelon Moonshine and Save Me with hot star, Jelly Roll. A CMA Award winner for "Best New Artist" and "Female Vocalist of The Year," Wilson also was a recent double winner at the CMT Music Awards. She drew 53,000 fans on Aug. 23 at the New York State Fair, a record attendance figure for the event.

Also topping the festival bill are Thomas Rhett –who just scored his 21st chart-topper with Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)– Sam Hunt, Chris Young, and Lee Brice. This august quartet has collectively amassed 53 No.1 charted country singles, as well as numerous GRAMMY® nominations and country music awards.

Rounding out the already-announced festival roster of frontline country artists are fan favorites Randy Houser, Chris Lane, LOCASH and veteran country-rocker Elle King. A mix of blazing new talent, including Restless Road, Josh Ross, Hailey Whitters, Jordan Oaks, Mackenzie Carpenter, and David J. will be joined by an up-and-coming pair of recent lineup additions: Nate Smith (Whiskey On You, World On Fire) and Travis Denning (After A Few).

Another recent add to the lineup is Dee Jay Silver, a DJ/producer/recording artist who often opens for superstar Jason Aldean as a DJ and who is best known for mixes of country with a wide variety of other genres.

Highway to Country Bay Pre-Party Series :

In addition to its expanded artist lineup, Country Bay Music Festival is partnering with the newly opened VIVO! Dolphin Mall where they will host a new bonus to the festival– Highway to Country Bay Pre-Party Series. The series will offer five official pre parties where fans can enjoy live music from veteran and new country artists, immerse themselves in a plethora of photo opportunities, enter for a chance to win Country Bay merch, tickets, and other exciting prizes!

Famed singer/songwriter Kip Moore (Somethin' Bout A Truck, Beer Money) will perform, along with TikTok star, Austin Snell. All events are free, except for Moore's show.

Series Schedule :

September 8 – Austin Snell

September 22 – Tanner Adell

October 6 – Frank Ray

October 20 – Kip Moore

November 10 – Country Bay Kickoff Party

The Country Bay Music Festival will not only showcase one of the largest country music events ever to hit Miami, but it will also offer a variety of activities, including "The Saloon Experience," a 360-degree country-themed bar with a Texas-sized assortment of craft beer, whiskey, bourbon, and tequila. Fans will also be able to enjoy other festival experiences, including sponsor activations, games, culinary indulgences, photo booth opportunities, line dancing, a mechanical bull, and enjoy a ride on a giant Ferris wheel.

Tickets for Country Bay Music Festival start at $249 for a two-day pass. For more information about Country Bay Music Festival, including the full lineup of performers and ticket information, please visit https://countrybaymusicfestival.com/

TICKETS AND HOTEL PACKAGES ON SALE NOW! – Tickets are available via https://countrybaymusicfestival.com/

ABOUT LOUD AND LIVE

Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com

ABOUT ENGAGELIVE!

EngageLive! a Loud And Live company, is a leading live events company focused on owning and operating premiere lifestyle events in South Florida, including across music, sports, fashion, boating, arts, and entertainment. Headquartered in Miami, EngageLive! is committed to delivering unforgettable experiences for its local audiences, and authentically engaging brands with consumers. Additionally, EngageLive! provides event production, logistics and food & beverage concessions services across a wide range of industries. www.engagelivellc.com

Country Bay Music Festival Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcxveqQ1IsY

