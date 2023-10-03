Anixa Biosciences Announces Issuance of Additional U.S. Patent for Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent Number 11,786,489, which broadens protection of Anixa's novel ovarian cancer vaccine technology.

The patent, titled "Ovarian Cancer Vaccines", was invented by the late Dr. Vincent Tuohy of Cleveland Clinic and covers nucleic acid-based delivery of the vaccine. Anixa exclusively licensed the technology from Cleveland Clinic and is developing the technology in partnership with the not-for-profit, multispecialty academic medical center.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa, stated, "We are delighted to receive this patent from the USPTO as it broadens protection of our novel ovarian cancer vaccine technology. We are looking forward to continuing our preclinical work on the vaccine with support from the National Cancer Institute's PREVENT Program, a peer-reviewed program designed to support development of the best ideas in cancer prevention."

Anixa's ovarian cancer vaccine targets the extracellular domain of anti-Müllerian hormone receptor 2 (AMHR2-ED), which is expressed in the ovaries but disappears as a woman reaches and advances through menopause. However, AMHR2-ED is expressed again in the majority of ovarian cancers.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

