New collection hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson expands top-selling home line with hundreds of furniture and decor pieces inspired by her Montana home - just in time for the holidays

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced the launch of The Montana Collection by Kelly Clarkson Home, offering vintage classics and antiqued details inspired by the star's ranch home in Montana, just in time for the holidays. Personally curated by Kelly Clarkson, the retailer's official brand ambassador, the exclusive collection expands Kelly Clarkson Home with hundreds of new furniture and decor pieces, adding a rustic look to the French-country-style home line, all at affordable price points.

Introducing ‘The Montana Collection’ by Kelly Clarkson Home, Exclusively at Wayfair (PRNewswire)

"Montana is home for me and my kids," shared Kelly Clarkson. "I couldn't be more excited to introduce this brand-new collection to Wayfair shoppers and provide a glimpse into the beauty and magic that is Montana. The Montana Collection is a reflection of my sanctuary and I hope it inspires everyone to explore new ways to make their homes truly their own."

Kelly Clarkson Home is a thoughtfully curated collection inspired by French-country style mixed with vintage-inspired looks and heirloom appeal. The popular home line offers thousands of items across numerous categories spanning living room, dining room, bedroom and home office furniture as well as textiles, lighting and decor. The Montana Collection introduces hundreds of new pieces featuring everything from cozy faux furs and supersoft suedes to distressed wood, offering elegant, easy-to-layer looks that are affordable and designed for real life.

"Since the launch of Kelly Clarkson Home over three years ago, Kelly's authentic style and personality have truly shined through, and that's what our customers love most about her top-selling home line," noted Jon Blotner, chief commercial officer, Wayfair. "We know that creating a home that reflects one's personal style often requires fresh ideas and inspiration. Kelly Clarkson has been there every step of the way for our customers, sharing practical, yet elevated looks and proving every day that beauty and budget really can go hand-in-hand. The Montana Collection provides even more options that will help our customers easily update or transform their spaces, just in time for the holiday season."

Kelly Clarkson Home is backed by Wayfair's world-class customer service combined with fast, seamless delivery. With beautiful product imagery and inspiring content as well as thousands of customer reviews, consumers can shop the entire collection with confidence and ease. Consumers are invited to explore The Montana Collection and the full Kelly Clarkson Home line on site or by downloading the Wayfair app.

Wayfair Logo_2023 (PRNewswire)

