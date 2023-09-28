Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program Launches Multicloud Network Security Specialty Training

New Course from the First and Only Multicloud Networking Certification Program Revolutionizes Cloud Security Education

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Secure Cloud Networking, today announced the launch of its Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Multicloud Network Security Specialty. This new training program tackles cloud security in and across the leading cloud service providers (CSPs), equipping IT professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complex landscape of securing modern cloud networks.

The Leader in Cloud Networking and Network Security (PRNewsfoto/Aviatrix) (PRNewswire)

"The ACE Multicloud Network Security training is a game-changer for those in network engineering, cloud, and security."

Approximately half of information security leaders today identify cloud security as their top concern. In today's cloud-centric world, securing access from on-premises edge locations to the public cloud is a critical challenge. The ACE Multicloud Network Security Specialty training addresses this challenge by providing tactical understanding for anyone involved in security, networking, or cloud at their organizations.

"The nature of the cloud is distributed, flexible, constantly changing, and capable of scaling as needed. Network security needs to adapt accordingly," said Shahzad Ali, Vice President of Solutions Architecture at Aviatrix. "Enterprises have flexibility and a multitude of options for meeting this new challenge, but the solution is not one size fits all. Practitioners need to understand their design options in order to create the optimal solution for their organizations."

Beginning with how to secure access from an on-premises edge location (data center, colocation, SD-WAN, branch, etc.) to the public cloud, the ACE Multicloud Network Security Specialty training takes a comprehensive approach to training participants how to secure the network deployed inside the cloud. It covers various design patterns, including distributed and centralized firewalling models with Palo Alto, Check Point, Fortinet, Cisco, and more, while also taking into account the native options to implement microsegmentation and network segmentation. Topics also include the highly critical East-West, North-South, internet ingress and egress, and hybrid multicloud security controls.

"The ACE Multicloud Network Security Specialty training is a game-changer for those in network engineering, cloud, and security," said Siva Thota, ACE Design Expert and Vice President of Technology at Navitas Tech. "Aviatrix truly understands the evolving needs of cloud professionals and has developed the ACE Program with distinct and innovative learning paths that equip them to navigate the complexities of multicloud networking. With cloud security rising on enterprises' priority lists, this new course will share essential knowledge for both individual careers and enterprise security as a whole."

The ACE Multicloud Network Security Specialty course is conveniently offered in a virtual, instructor-led format with lecture content and demos. It ends with a self-service hands-on lab that provides students with the opportunity to put their course learnings into action. With a duration of five hours, this intensive training enables participants to quickly gain the knowledge and skills needed to excel in cloud network security.

The inaugural ACE Multicloud Network Security Specialty training will take place on October 26, 2023. To learn more about the course, register, or submit your interest in future trainings, visit: https://aviatrix.com/ace-security/.

About the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program

The Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program is the industry's first and only multicloud networking and security certification. Its comprehensive trainings and specialized courses provide a deep understanding of how to build, operate, automate, scale, and secure multicloud networks across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and more. From novices to experts, professionals whose businesses operate in the cloud trust the ACE Program to master complex cloud networking concepts that can take their careers and businesses to the next level. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com/ace.

About Aviatrix

Trusted by more than 500 of the world's most innovative companies, Aviatrix empowers businesses to accelerate innovation, improve security, minimize downtime, and gain control of IT costs in the cloud. Aviatrix delivers an enterprise-grade secure cloud network, backbone, and edge for business-critical applications by creating a simplified and consistent networking and security architecture in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix helps businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aviatrix