Franzia Wines Collaborates with oVertone to Create Limited Edition Conditioners Inspired by Fan-Favorite Varietals

What happens when a box of wine and a box of hair color become franz? Hair color magic.

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Franzia Wines® the world's most popular wine1, and oVertone, known for its less-toxic and rich range of semi-permanent color-depositing conditioners, have joined forces to introduce the ultimate new blend for fall. The collaboration will result in Coloring Conditioner kits inspired by Franzia varietals Sunset Blush and Chillable Red. Fall is the most colorful time of the year when people can unwind and indulge in some self-care. These Coloring Conditioner kits provide the perfect way to embrace change and add a touch of color to people's personal style.

For those with lighter starting shades, the Sunset Blush kit pairs Pastel Purple and Rose Gold Coloring Conditioners. The Chillable Red kit features Extreme Red and Extreme Purple Coloring Conditioners, suitable for light to medium brown starting shades. Both kits create the perfect Franzia-inspired shade and, like the wine, pair well with good franz, fun hangs and memories. Best of all, the colors are totally temporary, treating you to a commitment-free makeover that, for those of legal drinking age, pairs perfectly with a glass of wine.

"Franzia is always looking for new ways to bring consumers' love of wine to a whole new level," said Amy Navor, Franzia Brand Manager. "With the help of oVertone, we're inspiring our fans to think outside the box and rep the iconic colors of Sunset Blush and Chillable Red in style."

"Just like a makeover, Franzia is best enjoyed with franz," said Christina Grimm, oVertone Marketing Project Director. "oVertone is thrilled to be collaborating with Franzia this fall to bring the brand's colorful varietals to life in a way only we know how – through hair."

For additional information about the limited edition Sunset Blush and Chillable Red Coloring Conditioner kits, visit the Franzia website at www.Franzia.com and the oVertone website at www.overtone.co .

About Franzia

Franzia has over 100 years of winemaking history. The winery was founded by Teresa Franzia, who took out a loan to start Franzia Brothers Wine Company in 1930. In 1985, Franzia became the first wine brand in America to package its wine in a box. Today Franzia continues to strive to uphold Teresa's legacy of quality, freshness, and value, winning over 150 awards from competitions and reviewers. The brand is celebrating its 27th year as the World's Most Popular Wine by sales volume. For more information on Franzia, visit www.Franzia.com, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About oVertone

Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, oVertone founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted: a hair-healthy dye alternative that could both achieve and maintain head-turning vivid hair colors. Since its launch in 2014, oVertone has become known as an industry disruptor in the hair color space, building a radically inclusive digital community, and providing consumers a means to condition their way to colorful, healthy hair. For more information or to purchase products, visit overtone.co.

1 Source: Impact Data Bank 2022 Edition

