App Science™ Announces 91% Increase in YoY Growth for Publisher Certification Program

Year-over-year growth driven by clients onboarding partners on their campaigns

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced that its wholly-owned App Science™ ("App Science") business has experienced increased growth and success for its Publisher Certification program. To receive the "App Science Certified" badge, publishers are validated by App Science, a third-party, platform-agnostic measurement provider that clients and partnerships can rely on.

"Since 2022, we have seen a 91% increase in YoY growth for publisher certifications, with Q2 2023 experiencing an 800% spike in QoQ growth. The increased success can partially be attributed to the onboarding of new clients," said Helen Lum, Executive Vice President, App Science. "Our goal is to break the barriers of walled gardens, creating an agnostic solution and transparency in the marketplace. App Science's Publisher Certification provides credibility, real-time insights, and the ability to track and measure across CTV, OTT, and mobile media campaigns."

As a preferred partner within App Science's Publisher Certification program, a company will be added to the App Science Certified Partner list that will be highlighted and shared with App Science's clients. The certification enables Insights measurement across the App Science platform, which measures and validates the full and real impact of audiences reached across households, platforms, and devices.

"With CTV being one of the fastest growing environments and one of the hardest to measure, we are excited to be recognized as a certified CTV publisher partner for App Science. Now GumGum advertisers will have access to seamless measurement through App Science's measurement pixel," said GumGum's CTO Ken Weiner.

App Science continues to add new publisher partners to its Publisher Certification program, with GumGum becoming a new certified publisher, alongside other CTV publisher platforms. GumGum plans to use App Science Insights to measure their CTV, OTT, and video campaigns.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF ) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and FAST channel space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization demand-side platform (DSP); App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution software as a service (SAAS) platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

