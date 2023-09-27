ACMI Properties to Lead Development of Pilot Munitions Campus

Campus Will Support Innovation and Growth in Munitions & Energetics Industries

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACMI Properties, a division of the American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI), has announced it will spearhead the development and construction of a new industrial campus focused on munitions. The initiative is part of a $75 million Department of Defense (DoD) contract awarded to ACMI Federal to support the initial campus by the DoD's Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Resilience (IBR) through its Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) Directorate.

"ACMI Properties is pioneering a new model for the hardware innovation cluster," says Simon Shewmaker, Head of Development for ACMI Properties. "The campus will support the DoD's need for a resilient munitions' ecosystem, lowering entry barriers with shared infrastructure and collaborative space to drive synergies for established manufacturers and newer players. We hope to make scaling new emerging hardware technologies synonymous with the name ACMI Properties."

ACMI Properties will oversee all aspects of the project, including but not limited to site selection, due diligence and feasibility, entitlements, design, capitalization, construction, and leasing, in conjunction with select consultants and partners. Robert Wardle has been appointed as the Chief Architect for the campus. Wardle, known for leading the design and construction of multiple energetic materials plants during a 30-year career as a former defense industry Senior Director will bring his experience to the munition's campus project. Simon Shewmaker, a tenured development leader with experience from top-tier companies such as Goldman Sachs, Tishman Speyer and W.P. Carey, will oversee the development process.

Designed on a "hub and spoke" model, the campus will serve as an accelerant for research & development, prototyping and low-rate initial production (LRIP). Capital-intensive shared resources will be funded through a mix of public and private investment for the benefit of all campus tenants. The campus model seeks to foster an ecosystem of complimentary companies focused on a particular technology. For Munitions Campus, ACMI seeks to enable these firms with key capabilities necessary for munitions development and production. The campus will be designed to accommodate multiple tenants of various sizes, with flexible industrial and office space supporting a range of tenant needs.

The munitions campus aligns with the five-year MCEIP roadmap aimed at improving supply chain security and building up the defense industrial base. ACMI Properties is already in planning stages for additional campus projects with a focus on battery manufacturing, space and hypersonic system.

ACMI Properties specializes in real estate development for advanced manufacturing in industry sectors critical to the national industrial base. Industry-focused campuses are a proven model for rapid scaling and technology development. It operates alongside ACMI Federal and ACMI Capital, focusing on identifying and supporting critical needs for the Department of Defense and other governmental agencies. "Revitalizing domestic manufacturing capabilities is integral to national security," says John Burer, Founder of ACMI. "ACMI Properties is honored to be working with the DoD, academic and commercial partners to rebuild domestic supply chains and support the growth of innovative players in these critical markets."

About ACMI

The American Center for Manufacturing Innovation (ACMI) is committed to revitalizing the United States' industrial base through strategic investments in emerging businesses in critical sectors. ACMI's three-division approach, through its affiliates ACMI Federal, ACMI Capital, and ACMI Properties, aims to consolidate funding, resources and expertise to close gaps in the US industrial base, enhance supply chain resiliency, and accelerate innovation.

