MEMORA HEALTH PARTNERS WITH EISENHOWER HEALTH TO SUPPORT OVER 1,000 PATIENTS RECEIVING CANCER TREATMENT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading intelligent care enablement platform, today announced a partnership with Eisenhower Health, a comprehensive health care institution known for providing excellence in patient care. This partnership will support the launch of oncology care programs to support over 1,000 patients in receiving oral and infusion chemotherapy.

Through this partnership, Eisenhower will leverage Memora's platform to provide high-touch support and proactive symptom assessments to patients during their cancer treatments. Using evidence-based care programs and conversational AI to deliver this support, Eisenhower will be able to reduce the burden of routine phone calls and portal messages for clinical team members, while increasing care plan adherence and reducing the impacts of treatment-induced toxicities for patients. In a similar program focused on oral chemotherapy medication adherence with Penn Medicine, Memora's conversational AI was able to manage 60% of symptoms without care team escalation or intervention.

"Going through chemotherapy can be scary. Being able to address a patient's questions and concerns about their care is critical," said Laura Latham, director of clinical operations at Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center. "By partnering with Memora Health, we can deliver the proactive, high-touch support these patients need and deserve, while taking the burden off of our doctors and nurses to do manual check-ins or respond to routine patient questions."

Memora's platform simplifies complex care delivery for patients and their providers by automating care journeys. The program provides 24/7, two-way communications with patients around their care, and intelligently triages patient questions and clinical concerns to the appropriate care team members. Seamless integration with Eisenhower's EHR, Epic, allows Memora's intelligent care enablement platform to capture and log vital patient data from every interaction, keeping providers up to date, and enabling coordination and collaboration among clinical team members.

"We are honored to partner with Eisenhower Health to address the critical needs of cancer patients and the clinical teams supporting them," said James Colbert, MD, MBA, senior vice president care delivery at Memora. "Our platform will enable Eisenhower's clinical teams to focus on providing the highest level of care to patients throughout their oncology journey, while helping to keep patients on their care plans and out of the Emergency Department."

Together, Memora and Eisenhower are creating a more efficient way to extend clinical resources to deliver the same — or better — level of care to patients going through complex treatment, such as chemotherapy.

About Memora Health

Memora Health, the leading intelligent care enablement platform, helps clinicians focus on top-of-license practice while proactively engaging patients along complex care journeys. Memora partners with leading health systems, health plans, and digital health companies to transform the care delivery process for care teams and patients. The company's platform digitizes and automates high-touch clinical workflows, supercharging care teams by intelligently triaging patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members and providing patients with proactive, two-way communication and support. To learn more about Memora's vision to make care more actionable, accessible and always-on, visit memorahealth.com .

About Eisenhower

Eisenhower Health is a not-for-profit, comprehensive health care institution that includes the 437-bed Eisenhower Hospital, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center at Eisenhower and the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower. Eisenhower is renowned for its Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Oncology. Situated on 130 acres in Rancho Mirage, and with outpatient clinics across the valley, Eisenhower Health has provided a full range of quality medical and educational services for 50 years for residents and visitors to the greater Coachella Valley. Eisenhower has twice earned ANCC Magnet Recognition® for professionalism in nursing and excellence in patient care. The first accredited teaching hospital in the valley, Eisenhower trains physician residents in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine and offers fellowships in Sports Medicine, Addiction Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Infectious Disease. For more information, visit EisenhowerHealth.org or follow Eisenhower Health on social media.

