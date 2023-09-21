Health Plan of San Joaquin Selects ZeOmega to Elevate Complete Care Management

Deal Signals Continued Demand for ZeOmega's Jiva Platform in California's Evolving Medi-Cal Market

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega ®, the leading population health management organization, today announced Health Plan of San Joaquin (HPSJ), a not-for-profit Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) serving over 450,000 members in California's Central Valley, selected its Jiva platform to support the California Department of Health Care Services' (DHCS) whole-person approach to publicly-funded healthcare.

HPSJ sought to align its capabilities with the California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) initiative, which focuses on prioritizing peoples' physical, mental, and behavioral health. The HMO will leverage ZeOmega's sophisticated utilization management, care management, appeals and grievances, and social determinants of health (SDOH) tools to improve quality of care, value-based care, patient outcomes, patient engagement, health equity, healthcare data sharing, and healthcare costs for Medi-Cal enrollees.

"In order to meet CalAIM's advanced objectives, California health plans need to radically change how they approach the entire care management processes," said Karen Iapoce, Senior Director of Government Solutions of ZeOmega. "One of the most fundamental challenges for health plans is bringing together massive amounts of disparate data so they can gather the deep insights needed to improve care quality, costs, and outcomes. The Jiva platform is equipped to handle these challenges and give leaders like HPSJ the tools they need to truly enable whole-person care."

"ZeOmega offers a robust end-to-end Medical Management Platform that allows HPSJ to place our member at the center of the care management process by providing a solution that promotes efficient processing, population health management, analytics, data integration, and more," said Victoria Worthy, Chief Information Officer of HPSJ. "ZeOmega has been a great partner and supports health plans in California through innovation and collaboration."

HPSJ is among the latest in a series of Medicaid population-focused organizations to select ZeOmega and is the fifth Medi-Cal plan partnership, following Kern Health Systems, CalOptima Health, San Francisco Health Plan, and Central California Alliance for Health as the company continues its expansion in California.

"This deal reinforces ZeOmega's position in the Golden State; we are pleased to welcome HPSJ as our newest Medi-Cal partnership," said Sandra Hewett, Chief Nursing Officer of ZeOmega. "We share HPSJ's commitment to creating healthy communities that offer equitable access to quality care and continue to revolutionize our platform to address CalAIM's requirements and those of similar programs."

About HPSJ

HPSJ is headquartered in French Camp, California, and currently manages the health of over 450,000 members, serving families in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties. The organization has a contract with the DHCS to manage healthcare for Medi-Cal members.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2023 and 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

ZeOmega and Jiva are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeOmega, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks or brands may be claimed as the property of others.

