Clearwater Connect 2023 Conference Attendees Embrace Innovations in Investment Accounting

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that its annual Clearwater Connect conference with more than 500 global in-person attendees is underway in Boise, Idaho. This year's event brings together thought leaders, experts, and innovators to witness FinTech innovations and learn how they can implement Clearwater's advanced portfolio of investment management offerings to unleash business productivity and make growth a reality.

Clearwater CEO Sandeep Sahai kicked off the event yesterday with a keynote address featuring our innovative technologies, including alternative assets processing, Clearwater Prism, and Clearwater GPT, followed by the Clearwater client awards ceremony and a keynote by Chief Client Officer Subi Sethi highlighting how our best-in-class Operations team continues to support our clients with more efficient implementations and service.

In addition to learning about industry-relevant topics such as the latest advances in generative AI, risk management, ESG investment, NAIC regulatory updates and more, Connect attendees are hearing from dozens of customer speakers and seeing live product demonstrations on our product advancements, with participants able to earn continuing education credits along the way.

Clearwater Platform: During the conference, attendees are learning about product innovations and expanded capabilities that will inject greater speed, accuracy and relevance to client experiences. These product innovations include:

Income Forecasting , which expands Clearwater's income forecasting tool to include non-fixed income assets. In addition, clients are now able to provide assumptions about investment yield for equities, funds, and other non-fixed income assets in their portfolio and use it to forecast investment income for the portfolio.

ESG Data & Reporting . Clearwater has integrated ESG factors into portfolios to build ESG reports and dashboards that will enable clients to easily manage climate and other ESG risks. Clearwater recently added reporting to its platform based on the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and EU Taxonomy framework in order to identify principle adverse indicators and show financing towards ESG eligible and aligned activities. These disclosures provide transparency towards Net Zero goals.

Self-Service. As part of the platform's evolution, Clearwater is making processes more automated and efficient while providing more visibility to our clients so they can easily work with the platform at their convenience. With the latest capabilities, end users have the ability to create accounts, override pricing, and more.

LIBOR Transition , to support the transition underway within the investments industry from using LIBOR during its peak to calculate over $200 trillion worth of financial instruments globally, to SOFR as the alternative reference rate. Similarly, at Clearwater , over 95% of public securities now utilize SOFRs , or alternative reference rates, for floating rate instruments.

Clearwater LPx: At the event, attendees are seeing up close Clearwater LPx, a full-service solution that solves many of the operational challenges associated with accounting and reporting on private funds. Recent product enhancements include:

Clearwater LPx Clarity , which provides the front office with the transparency needed to understand risk and exposure in limited partnership investments when making portfolio decisions.

J-Curve . One of the most requested features, the J-Curve view provides the ability to forecast capital calls and distributions and provides comparisons of actual forecasts to scenario-based predictions.

Clearwater LPx's Management Console , which serves as both a Client and Operations Control Center for workflow and oversight, provides visibility into operational areas such as the status of document processing. It also serves as a launching pad to other modules, such as the improved document manager (repository of LP documents) and Portfolio Summary.

Capital Call Dashboard , which provides an approval-based workflow to monitor and process capital calls. Aggregated capital call information from partnership documents eliminates the need to re-key information and maintain spreadsheets typically used in the capital call process.

Clearwater MLx: At Connect, Clearwater is unveiling Clearwater MLx, an all-in-one experience for mortgage loan investors to make informed decisions at any stage of the loan lifecycle, from origination and deal management, to analytics, accounting, and reporting. The one-stop-experience for the total mortgage investment lifecycle includes deal tracking, analytics, accounting, and reporting via a single pane of glass.

Clearwater Prism: Attendees are learning about the latest Clearwater Prism capabilities, including a web-based editor for client users to build and edit templates for PDF- and Excel- based statements and define custom approval workflows to meet audit needs. Clearwater has expanded Prism to support both attribution and ESG reporting. Clients can also support their EU clients by reporting on content in EU languages and regional formats.

Clearwater JUMP: Attendees are learning about Clearwater's new OMS and PMS capabilities, as well as seeing Clearwater JUMP in action and how it delivers a unified, trusted full investment lifecycle platform to the marketplace.

"At Clearwater, we're incredibly excited about delivering product innovations designed to automate repetitive work for our clients, while empowering them to make faster decisions that significantly improve productivity and ignite growth opportunities," said Souvik Das, CTO at Clearwater Analytics. "Clearwater Connect 2023 has shown us the power of innovation transforming investment management. We believe our award-winning technology platform, when fueled by generative AI and put into the hands of our global clients, can result in faster and more efficient ways to work, making us all better together."

