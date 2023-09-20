Synopsys Recognized as a Leader in Static Application Security Testing by Independent Research Firm

Synopsys received the second highest score in the current offering category and tied for the second highest scores in the strategy and market presence categories

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q3 2023. The report identifies the 11 most significant vendors in the static application security testing (SAST) market and evaluates them against 26 criteria grouped into three high-level categories: Current offering, Strategy, and Market presence. Synopsys' Coverity® SAST solution received the second highest score in the Current offering category and tied for the second highest scores in the Strategy and Market presence categories.

Synopsys (PRNewsfoto/Synopsys) (PRNewswire)

The report states: "Security and development leaders look to static application security testing solutions to find, prioritize, and help fix security weaknesses quickly in proprietary code by seamlessly integrating into developer workflows."

Within the Current offering category, Synopsys received the highest score in the Detection criterion, among the highest scores given in the Product security criterion, and a tie for the second highest score in the DevSecOps workflows criterion. Within the Strategy category, Synopsys received the highest possible scores in the Roadmap, Partner ecosystem, and Supporting services and offerings criteria.

According to the report, "Coverity offers native, high-confidence, high-impact scan analysis to deliver only the most actionable results to developers. Security pros who want complete coverage and have a higher tolerance for false positives can dial up analysis through a scan configuration setting. Software Risk Manager centralizes results for all scan types and results from other vendors. Security pros use the tool to determine the highest-priority issues across their portfolios and weed out possible false positives by applying filter options such as policy, age, predicated status, and an ML confidence rating based on triage history. Custom checkers also help Coverity maintain its 'very low false-alarm rate,' as one customer reference put it."

"We're honored to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in this evaluation," said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "With the emergence of DevOps and AI-assisted coding solutions, it is critical that organizations can find and fix vulnerabilities in their proprietary code quickly and at scale, without introducing unnecessary friction into the software delivery cycle. We believe the results of this evaluation reflect our commitment to helping customers build trust in their software—with confidence and at the speed their businesses demand."

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Static Application Security Testing, Q3 2023.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group provides integrated solutions that transform the way development teams build and deliver software, accelerating innovation while addressing business risk. Our industry-leading portfolio of software security products and services is the most comprehensive in the world and interoperates with third-party and open source tools, allowing organizations to leverage existing investments to build the security program that's best for them. Only Synopsys offers everything you need to build trust in your software. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

