PRIME AE Enhances Midwest Presence with Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz Acquisition

BALTIMORE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIME AE Group, Inc. (PRIME AE), a NewHold company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz, Inc. "JTL" (headquartered in New Albany, Indiana) an integrated engineering, survey and construction services firm supporting clients in transportation, water resources, and surveying throughout the Indiana and Kentucky infrastructure market.

With almost 68 years in business, the JTL team brings tremendous depth of knowledge and experience, as well as an established group of municipal, state and commercial clients in the Indiana and Kentucky areas. JTL is recognized for superior project delivery and client support across all their business lines. Bringing this organization into the PRIME AE family enhances its Midwestern presence and deepens our combined professional capabilities across our Transportation and Water Resources Engineering, Surveying and Construction Services business lines. This partnership also brings extensive resources and expertise to JTL's existing staff and clients and provides new opportunities for innovation and solutions across expanded business lines in the Midwest.

"We are thrilled to welcome JTL to the PRIME AE family," says PRIME AE President and Chief Executive Officer Kurt Bergman. "This transaction is the next step in the evolution of a national multi-discipline Architecture & Engineering firm focused on innovative technical solutions, superior quality work, with our clients and employees at the center of all we do. The partnership between these two teams will enable expanded opportunities for all team members and deepens our Firm's capability in the Midwest."

"We look forward to joining forces with PRIME AE and expanding our reach and team in our current markets and broadening our offerings with their extensive platform, all while keeping the same local roots we have always had. Since our founding in 1955, we have been committed to our values of Community, Integrity and Trust and are excited to partner with PRIME AE who shares that same commitment," said Mike Harris, JTL's President.

PRIME AE continues to expand its geographic footprint, service offerings and capabilities through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This is PRIME AE's fifth acquisition in the last four years.

About PRIME AE Group, Inc.

PRIME AE Group, Inc. is a multi-discipline engineering and architecture firm that connects with clients to find solutions for their complex challenges, while making the most of client resources. Founded in 2007, PRIME AE operates in 10 states and has more than 485 employees in 22 offices in the United States. Their professionals creatively design, develop, implement, and maintain the infrastructure, facilities and amenities needed to create world-class communities, while conserving shared natural resources with sustainable design practices. PRIME AE is top 500 ENR-ranked firm. For additional information about PRIME AE, visit www.primeeng.com.

About Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz, Inc.

Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz (JTL) is an integrated engineering, survey and construction services firm supporting clients in transportation, water resources, and surveying throughout the Indiana and Kentucky infrastructure market. Founded in 1955, the firm has four offices, in two states, with nearly 50 employees. Specializing in civil engineering and land surveying services, the team has completed significant work on the infrastructure in its region for municipal, state and commercial clients. For over sixty-eight years, the firm has been guided by its values of Integrity, Community and Trust. For additional information about JTL, visit www.jtleng.com.

About NewHold Enterprises

NewHold is an operationally focused investment firm that partners with management teams of lower middle market industrial and business services firms with the goal of transforming them into middle market sector leaders. NewHold retains the flexibility to retain ownership in the companies as they grow, thereby encouraging a long-term focus on company culture and sustainable growth. Learn more at www.newhold.com.

