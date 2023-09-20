Ispire Technology Inc. to Exhibit and Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in vapor technology, is thrilled to announce its attendance and participation at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. The event is scheduled for September 27-28, 2023, at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.

Main Highlights

Co-Chief Executive Officer Michael Wang and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Machock will be available for interviews and to field inquiries from the press.

Private 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and industry stakeholders are scheduled.

Ispire will be prominently displayed in the exhibition hall.

Spotlight on Ispire ONE™

Visitors to the Ispire booth can expect:

Newly introduced Ispire ONE TM vaporizer devices, including all-in-one disposables, cartridges, and pod systems.

The Ispire ONETM filling machine, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency in manufacturing and co-packing processes.

"Our participation at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference signifies an important moment for Ispire. We will be unmistakably visible, taking a central role in showcasing the innovative Ispire ONE™ technology," said Michael Wang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ispire. "This is an ideal platform to elevate our brand and assert our position as a major player in the industry."

Investor Engagement

Interested parties are encouraged to schedule private discussions, interviews, or seek additional information by contacting Investor Relations at ir@ispiretechnology.com.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and developmetnt, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license from a related party more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Russia) primarily through our distribution network. Ispire's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire currently sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the United States, and it recently commenced marketing activities in Canada and Europe, primarily in the European Union.

