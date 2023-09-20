The Collective Urges Compassion and Data-Driven Solutions in Response to Escalating Migrant Crisis in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collective, a coalition of gender justice advocates working with immigrant survivors of gender-based violence, urgently calls for empathy and data-driven solutions in response to the escalating migrant crisis in NYC. We challenge our elected leaders and policymakers to rise to the occasion, seeking equitable and comprehensive resolutions to this multifaceted issue. Our city has been marred by divisive rhetoric, questionable budgetary decisions, and the looming specter of unrest. The dire consequences of this current atmosphere faced by migrants, especially survivors of gender-based violence–who are already among the city's least resourced–cannot be overlooked.

We express profound concern regarding the discourse surrounding the migrant crisis, particularly Mayor Eric Adams's assertion that the surge in migrants "will destroy New York City". "Mayor Adams's xenophobic rhetoric exacerbates the isolation of immigrant and migrant survivors of gender-based violence and increases barriers to seeking support, perpetuating a cycle of silence and suffering within one of our city's most vulnerable communities," said Kavita Mehra, executive director of Sakhi for South Asian Women.

More than 110,000 migrants have sought refuge in NYC, with over half in emergency shelters. "Despite the mayor's efforts to weaken NYC's "right to shelter" mandate, we remain a sanctuary for our immigrant neighbors. The mayor's crisis-fueled rhetoric blames new immigrants for an existing lack of infrastructure and resources, resulting in fear, hatred, and potential harm. Womankind stands with all immigrants and will continue advocating for safety, housing, and well-being for all New Yorkers," said Yasmeen Hamza, CEO of Womankind.

Although budget cuts may be necessary, the proposed reductions appear to exceed the projected costs. Mayor Adams has proposed nearly $20 billion in budgetary cuts through 2025, far greater than the $6.5 billion projected budgetary gap revealed in a Fiscal Policy Institute report. "Community organizations like members of this collective are already underfunded. What will the funding cuts mean for us?" said Zeinab Eyega, executive director at Sauti Yetu Center for African Women. This discrepancy begs the question: are migrants being scapegoated to overlook other budgetary issues?

The recent confrontational demonstrations in response to the crisis are increasingly troubling. Amplified voices disseminating hateful, unwelcoming messages undermine NYC's cherished values. "To claim that our most recently arrived neighbors will destroy our city is to misunderstand what makes it beautiful. Real New Yorkers embrace diversity and believe in healthy, peaceful communities. Any cuts to services—just when we need them most—goes against everything this city represents," said Margarita Guzman, executive director of Violence Intervention Program.

"NYC's enduring greatness has always been its openness to immigrants and rich tapestry of diverse communities. Statements that misunderstand the beauty of our diversity can unintentionally isolate those in need. To truly uphold NYC's values, we must ensure that support services are accessible to all, regardless of background.", said Jeehae Fischer, executive director of the Korean American Family Service Center. We must approach this crisis with humanity and understanding, shunning dangerous rhetoric and shortsighted budget decisions. Otherwise we risk losing NYC's most important legacy: a sanctuary for immigrants seeking the American Dream.

About The Collective:

Jeehae Fischer, executive director at Korean American Family Service Center, Kavita Mehra, executive director at Sakhi for South Asian Women, Margarita Guzman, executive director at Violence Intervention Program, Yasmeen Hamza, CEO at Womankind, and Zeinab Eyega, executive director at Sauti Yetu Center for African Women and Families, are members of The Collective, a group of culturally specific gender justice organizations and organizers that work for immigrant and BIPOC survivors in New York City.

