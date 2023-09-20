AutoNation Named Industry Leader in Reputation's 2023 Automotive Reputation Report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) today announced that it was named an Industry Leader in the 2023 Automotive Reputation Report , which ranks automotive dealers and brands based on Reputation Score, a proprietary, AI-powered metric that measures brand health and business performance at the brand and location level.

AutoNation came in at No. 1, in the Public Dealer Group category signifying its status as a leader in Reputation Score, Reputation's proprietary index for measuring customer sentiment and online reputation.

"We're elated to maintain our top position as the leading Public Dealer Group in Reputation Score. This achievement is a tribute to the exceptional efforts of our incredible team of 24,000 Associates across the nation. The significance of Reputation Score as a pivotal benchmark for comprehending our online review visibility, Customer feedback, and satisfaction at AutoNation cannot be overstated," said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer at AutoNation.

Reputation's 2023 Automotive Reputation Report highlights the top public and private dealer groups in the United States by assigning a Reputation Score based on feedback from thousands of consumers, a metric that has improved increasingly vital for the automotive industry. The report reveals which dealerships lead the pack on key dimensions of the auto-buying experience, highlighting the importance of customer feedback from acquisition to loyalty.

"A car is one of the most significant purchases many consumers make, and they are willing to pay more - meaning where they buy their car matters now more than ever. This makes customer feedback critical to business growth - AutoNation has set itself apart by engaging with and taking action from customer feedback like online reviews, establishing itself as one of the top public dealer group in the industry," says Joe Fuca, Reputation CEO.

"Our unwavering commitment lies in the service our dedicated Associates provide to our valued Customers, exemplifying our core company principles day in and day out. As we navigate evolving Customer demands, we continue leveraging our Reputation Score to gauge how effectively our teams contribute to an excellent Customer experience," added Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer at AutoNation.

Measured on a scale of 0 to 1,000, Reputation's Reputation Score is a comprehensive index of the digital presence of business locations across more than 70 industries. Reputation Score is calculated based on multiple factors measuring overall review sentiment on review sites, business listing accuracy, and other indicators that reflect consumers' experiences and opinions — both online and on site.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About Reputation

Reputation is the only platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. Functioning as a business' eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on and improve the customer experience. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins. Reputation turns consumer feedback into fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

