Unifeye Vision Partners Expands into Los Angeles, Ventura County, and the Central Coast of California

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP"), a leading network of comprehensive eye care providers, today announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Insight Vision Group, based in Los Angeles, California. This innovative, patient-centric ophthalmology group includes two practices, DLV Vision and ADV Vision. Together, they add 10 new clinics and 2 new ambulatory surgery centers to UVP's growing presence across the State of California and mark UVP's entry into the Los Angeles market.

Providing custom vision solutions with high-quality patient care, Insight Vision Group's talented physicians utilize the latest technology to create a seamless eye care journey for the full suite of vision diagnosis and treatment options including cataract, LASIK, PRK, corneal, glaucoma, retina, dry eye services, and general ophthalmology.

Founded in 1996 by Dr. Paul J. Dougherty, DLV Vision serves patients across the greater Los Angeles area. Together with their professional team in clinic, DLV Vision offers six ophthalmologists and four optometrists who serve in and around Westlake Village, Camarillo, Simi Valley, Encino, Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park, and Ventura. To learn more about DLV Vision, visit www.doughertylaservision.com.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Paul Dougherty, Dr. Adam Abroms, and Renata Stone, the team at ADV Vision serves patients across Central California from clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, and Santa Maria. Their physicians perform surgery at Paragon Surgery Center in San Luis Obispo, Posada Surgery Center in Paso Robles, and at Premier Surgery Center in Santa Maria, which joined the UVP community earlier this year. Providers at ADV Vision include two ophthalmologists and one optometrist. To learn more about the team, visit www.advvision.com.

"Building Insight Vision Group into one of the most innovative eye care providers in the U.S. has been a remarkable 25-year journey," said founder Paul Dougherty, M.D. "Our team shares UVP's patient-centered focus and its unwavering commitment to delivering the very best eyecare and visual outcomes."

"As we join the UVP team, we envision a future where sight knows no bounds and where we are able to make our distinct brand and innovative approach even more accessible to patients in our market and across the communities UVP serves," said Insight Vision Group's CEO, Renata Stone.

"On behalf of everyone who worked so hard to bring this partnership to fruition, we are delighted to add the impressive team from Insight Vision Group to UVP's growing presence in California," said Martin Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners. "As much as we plan to support their team in reaching new heights, we seek also to learn from them and extend their innovative practices to our growing community of vision care leaders."

The Los Angeles office of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company served as Insight Vision Group's exclusive mergers and acquisitions advisor in this transaction.

About Unifeye Vision Partners

Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 154 providers, 65 clinic locations, and 16 ambulatory surgery centers. For additional information on UVP, visit the Company's website at www.uvpeye.com.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $4.0 billion since its founding in 1993. WCP seeks to partner with strong management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and software/technology. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 400 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com.

