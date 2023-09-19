Milesight Green Building Initiates with IoT Actionable Insights

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight Smart Building Solution is a successful collection of IoT products that involves innovative technologies and the cutting-edge systems. By integrating various sensors and communication technologies such as LoRaWAN®, 5G, and AIoT, this green building is well-designed to optimize its auto-task of operations, enhance occupant comfort and safety, reduce energy consumption, and improve overall efficiency from all perspectives.

Energy Efficiency Grows with Milesight IoT Sensors

The WT201 Smart Thermostat Sensor creates a stable and comfortable indoor ambience in Milesight IoT-based building with its actionable insights of programmable schedule, built-in temperature & humidity sensor, intuitive screen display, user-friendly operation, and Fahrenheit temperature display. The users can enjoy the holistic approach in every part of the building and adapt to the changing needs and preferences of occupants.

Make Automation in a Sustainable Way

By leveraging the power of Milesight's VS121 Workplace Occupancy Sensor, motion and occupancy status can be detected in real-time and automatically turn lights on or off depending on its occupancy status. Besides, users can set time-based lights on/off remotely with the WS558 Smart Light Controller. Referring to energy saving and asset protection, Milesight's WS523 Smart Portable Socket and WS51X Smart Wall Socket feature overload protection, remote scheduling and power control.

Scale-up Health and Indoor Air Quality with Smart IAQ Solution

Milesight's AM300 Series and AM100 Series IAQ sensors provide comprehensive IAQ assessment by professional analysis and technologies, which can help determine the most effective strategies for maintaining healthy indoor air quality. The device is featured with various sensors such as CO2, PM2.5, PM10, Humidity, O3, HCHO, TVOC, etc. By being compatible with IoT Cloud and our relevant HVAC system.

Extend Your Monitoring Reach of Security and Presence

Milesight's EM300-MLD Membrane Leak Detection Sensor is able to prevent property damage through real-time monitoring and detection of water leakage. On the other hand, the WS202 PIR & Light Sensor is able to measure brightness and interact with other devices. The WS203 Motion and TH Sensor ensures the indoor environment at an expected comfort level via pairing with the HVAC system if motions are detected.

2023 H2 Roadmap Rolls Out

Milesight has always been delivering products that exceed expectations and address the evolving needs. In our Roadmap Webinar, you will learn features, enhancements, and innovations that we prioritize in the product development. Register Now>>

