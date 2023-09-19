Barron's 2023 Ranking Lists Mission Wealth a Top 100 RIA Firm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth is honored to announce its ranking in the prestigious Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms in the Nation for 2023. This marks the third consecutive year that Mission Wealth has received this distinguished recognition, ascending in rank to #80, a notable achievement following #89 in 2022 and #100 in 2021. Barron's, renowned for its annual ranking of outstanding independent advisory companies, evaluates firms based on assets under management, technology investments, workforce diversity, succession planning, and various other metrics.

Mission Wealth lands among top 100 RIA firms on Barron's 2023 ranking.

"We are honored by this recognition, and we are humbled to find ourselves among such prestigious company. At Mission Wealth, our vision is to be the leading wealth management firm in the nation, guiding people to achieve their full potential. We have an unwavering commitment to remain culture-first, client-centric, and innovative." said Mission Wealth President, Dannell Stuart . "We are proud of this recognition, as it is a testament to our dedicated team of ambitious and inspiring individuals."

Mission Wealth continues to pursue its mission of providing caring advice that empowers people to realize true wealth. Their commitment to achieving exceptional outcomes and their continuous adaptation to embrace new opportunities define their approach. The Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms accolade underscores their culture and values, adding to their growing list of industry recognitions .

Barron's introduced its inaugural advisor ranking in 2004, aiming to spotlight the nation's premier wealth management firms and elevate industry standards. It now releases four individual advisor rankings annually, along with three team or firm-based rankings (Top RIA Firms, Top Institutional Consultants, Top Wealth Management Firms).

About Barron's Top RIA Firms Ranking

Barron's verifies data based on a 102-question survey filled out by the firm and checks with regulatory databases before applying the rankings formula to the data to generate a ranking. The formula features three major categories of calculations: (1) Assets (2) Revenue (3) Quality of practice. Please read the full methodology here .

About Mission Wealth

Established in 2000, Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to serving over 2,825 clients and families, managing assets exceeding $6.4 billion across the United States. For comprehensive information about Mission Wealth's core values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or contact us at (805) 882-2360 .

