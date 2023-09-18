CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DEUTSCHE BANK LEVERAGED FINANCE CONFERENCE

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Brian Coleman, Chief Financial Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and David Sailer, Chief Financial Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, are scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 9:20 a.m., Mountain Standard Time. The live audio webcast as well as the replay will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 470,000 print and digital displays in 21 countries.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.