Yield App and SCRYPT Announce Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Digital Asset Management

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yield App has entered into a strategic partnership with SCRYPT, the trusted partner for crypto assets. This collaboration aims to elevate the realm of digital wealth management, combining SCRYPT's expertise in digital asset trading with Yield App's mission to help its customers unlock the full potential of their digital assets.

At the center of this partnership is SCRYPT's integration that provides Yield App with seamless on- and off-ramping capabilities for crypto-to-fiat conversions and vice versa. The collaboration ensures that Yield App users enjoy a smooth experience, backed by SCRYPT's deep liquidity.





Norman Wooding, CEO of SCRYPT, commented: "This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for the industry. Leveraging SCRYPT's high-performance technology and deep market access, we are raising the bar in digital asset management. Our top-notch API connectivity means Yield App users will enjoy an experience that is second to none."

Gero Piskov, Card and Payments Manager at Yield App, added: "Our strategic partnership with SCRYPT shows how companies with a European footprint can harmonize their strengths. It offers a glimpse into the future, where streamlined collaborations can enhance user experiences in the digital asset industry. With Yield App's customer-centric approach and SCRYPT's expertise, we're positioned to offer our customers unrivaled opportunities to maximize their digital asset portfolios, which is a testament to our dedication to providing secure and innovative solutions to meet our growing user base's needs."

About SCRYPT

SCRYPT - Your Trusted Partner for Crypto Assets.

SCRYPT is a premier Swiss licenced financial service provider with a focus on institutional-grade crypto asset services.

We empower institutions and Web3 companies with comprehensive access to the crypto asset landscape.

About Yield App

Yield App is a digital wealth platform that provides safe custody for digital assets, and allows its 90,000+ customers to exchange and earn at market-leading rates. Using innovative technology that seamlessly bridges traditional and decentralized finance, customers can manage their portfolio through direct fiat rails, instant crypto swaps and structured products that rival those found in traditional markets. By choosing Yield App as a digital wealth partner, customers can unlock the full potential of their digital asset portfolio.

