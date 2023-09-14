Asieris' New Drug APL-1401 Completes First Administration in Patient with Moderately to Severely Active UC

SHANGHAI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (688176), a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases, announced that its oral drug APL-1401 for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) completed its first administration.

The study is a randomized, double-blind Phase Ⅰb study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of APL-1401 in patients with moderate to severely active UC. It has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China.

"There remains an unmet medical need for patients with UC," said Dr. Linda Wu, Chief Development Officer of Asieris, "The company is fully committed to advancing the clinical development of this product, completing the clinical study to a high standard and achieving the clinical results as soon as possible."

About Asieris

Asieris Pharmaceuticals(688176.SH), founded in March 2010, is a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases. We strive to improve human health to preserve patient's dignity. We aim to become a global pharma leader that integrates R&D, manufacturing and commercialization in our areas of focus, as we provide best-in-class integrated diagnosis and treatment solutions for patients in China and worldwide.

The company has been developing its proprietary R&D platform and core technologies, exploring new mechanisms of action, and efficiently screening and evaluating drug candidates. With a well-established in-house R&D system and expertise in global drug development, Asieris is committed to launching first-in-class drugs and other innovative products to address huge unmet needs in its areas of focus.

Asieris is also enhancing its pipeline for genitourinary diseases via proprietary R&D and strategic partnerships, while closely following cutting-edge technologies and therapeutics. The company strives to discover and identify unmet clinical needs, and adopts a forward-looking approach in product planning and life-cycle management. We aim to establish an outstanding portfolio that covers diagnosis and treatment in a bid to benefit more patients in China and globally.

