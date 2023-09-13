MIRO RELEASES TALKTRACK TO BRING BETTER CONTEXT AND UNDERSTANDING TO ASYNCHRONOUS WORK

New feature empowers distributed teams to work faster and smarter, reducing friction in digital collaboration and accelerating innovation

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro ®, the visual workspace for innovation, today announces the launch of Talktrack , a dedicated asynchronous work solution that enables users to add an element of high-touch communication to any Miro board via embedded video, empowering creators to more effectively show their thought processes and provide greater context to every workflow.

Picture this: It's the week before a critical milestone in a high-profile project and ten teammates across various time zones need to regroup urgently to review new data and make a big decision. It's essential for each teammate to weigh in. Typically, the project manager's options are either: a) attempt to find a time when everyone is free and schedule a mandatory meeting to collaborate in real time or b) attempt to educate everyone and move towards a decision via a lengthy email message to the entire team, hoping they take the time to read and respond in a timely manner. It's an all-too familiar scenario, and in most cases, neither option satisfies the need for both inclusion and speed.

Miro Talktrack eliminates the need for time-boxed meetings or messages that are unlikely to be read. With Talktrack, any Miro user can create an interactive recording that guides collaborators around the board, covering any and all content that's necessary for distributed teams to be on the same page, make key decisions, and create the next big thing.

"Right now, communicating and getting work done relies heavily on meetings. And even with the best run meetings, the proliferation of meetings means less focus time, less productivity, and slower decision making," said Varun Parmer, Chief Operating Officer at Miro. "Talktrack combats these challenges by combining video with a Miro board. It allows teams to communicate efficiently and asynchronously, building better context so that they can collaborate more effectively. When collaboration isn't timeboxed by a meeting and context isn't buried in a document, it's more authentic, more inclusive, and more meaningful. The context and insight teams share in a Talktrack recording can support faster decision making amongst a wider group of collaborators, ultimately speeding time to innovation."

In its simplest form, Talktrack enables users to record a narrative for a Miro board and share it with their teams. Whether it is a presentation, or simply a review of the latest retro, Talktrack is more than a communication tool, it's seamlessly integrated within the collaborative platform. High-touch walkthroughs empower teams to collaborate asynchronously on a shared board, and help teams to create more efficient workflows, make decisions more quickly, and focus on breakthrough innovation.

Miro Talktrack brings value to all teams by:

Creating a workspace where knowledge can be amplified, documented, and shared : Talktrack fosters a culture of knowledge sharing on-demand, rather than confining it to meetings. The interactive recordings give team members the same context and overview in one, shared space, reducing silos and driving efficiency across the organization.

Building opportunities for connection and engagement : Talktrack bridges the gap for distributed teams by facilitating asynchronous communication in an interactive and personal way.

Accommodating for different communication styles : Talktrack creates a more inclusive environment by encouraging team members to express themselves in a way that suits their preference, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach like a meeting.

Making space for productive work: Talktrack enables individuals to communicate asynchronously on their own schedule, freeing up valuable time for deep, focused work, and creative thinking.

About Miro

Miro is an online workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 60M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,800 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com .

