Gravity Haus Adds The Radcliffe Hotel in Moab, Utah, to Its Growing Portfolio of Adventure-Lifestyle Destinations

Moab is the Eighth Destination and a Strategic Market Addition to Gravity Haus' Curated Portfolio of Experiential and Adventure-Centric Hotels

VAIL, Colo., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Haus, the award-winning, adventure-centric hotel and membership club, announces the addition of The Radcliffe Hotel in Moab, Utah, into Gravity Haus' growing portfolio. The Radcliffe transformation to Gravity Haus will begin immediately and will be the newest destination added into the Gravity Haus full-membership benefits program along with destinations in Vail, Breckenridge, Steamboat, Winter Park, Denver, and Aspen, Colorado, and Truckee, California. The Radcliffe Hotel was previously a Gravity Haus partner property and its focus on the outdoor adventurer and sustainability aligns perfectly with Gravity Haus, making the transition and rebrand a natural fit.

Gravity Haus Moab is a 38-key boutique property in the heart of downtown Moab close to outdoor adventure.

Gravity Haus Moab is a 38-key boutique property in the heart of downtown Moab close to Arches National Park (5.7 mi). Opened in 2021, the property offers unparalleled access to Moab's vibrant culture and premier access to the region's outdoor adventures including rafting, biking, climbing, and hiking. Surrounded by Moab's iconic red rock views, Gravity Haus Moab will feature the brand's signature amenities: spacious rooms, co-working spaces, discounted gear rentals, best-in-class fitness spaces, and farm-to-cup coffee offerings, as well as an outdoor pool and hot tub. Like all Gravity Haus properties, the Moab location offers dog-friendly accommodations.

"Moab is a strategic addition to our highly curated portfolio of adventure-lifestyle destinations and The Radcliffe is an ideal fit," says Jim Deters, CEO of Gravity Haus, Inc. "Our goal is to create unique experiences that connect our members and guests to nature and each other — Moab is an unforgettable place with countless opportunities to fulfill our mission of enabling modern adventure for everyone."

Gravity Haus is more than a hotel; it's an active and fulfilling lifestyle and membership community delivered through curated experiences, spaces, programs, and fitness offerings for today's modern adventurer. Gravity Haus members benefit from the award-winning amenities desired by modern travelers, including:

StarterHaus: a modern co-working space to create and inspire alongside local and roving entrepreneurs and executives.

Haus Quiver : a revolutionary gear-as-service providing full-service access at the click of the Gravity Haus mobile app for bikes, SUPs, and camping gear.

Events & Experiences: an expert team helping you find the best-suited adventure for you and your travel companions from fully guided adventures to our Haus Guides that provide on-demand advice on where to go and what to do that best fit your needs.

All Gravity Haus properties are available to book to non-members who can enjoy overnight stays and access to amenities at Gravity Haus Moab. Gravity Haus members receive unique benefits and discounts, including special rates that are up to 50%-off nightly hotel rates, a 25% discount on food and beverage expenses, and day-long access to all hotel amenities, plus supplementary advantages and experiences that elevate your outdoor adventures.

Three (3) membership levels are available, starting at just $110/month for 12 months. Full membership details are available at www.gravityhaus.com/membership .

For more information about Gravity Haus and its membership program, please visit www.gravityhaus.com or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus is an adventure-lifestyle hotel and membership club that enables a modern active lifestyle — the seamless merging of work, play and outdoor adventures at world-class destinations in Colorado, Utah, and California. Gravity Haus provides members and non-member guests the ability to connect with the outdoors and each other with amenities that include recovery, fitness facilities, world-class gear, and curated experiences for members and guests. Traveling like a local and feeling like an insider is part of the unique experience at Gravity Haus.

