Unforeseen Challenges Prompt KMM Group to Reschedule New Facility Launch

HATBORO, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KMM Group, Ltd. , a leading ultra-precision machining and centerless grinding solutions provider, has announced a rescheduling of its ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new state-of-the-art facility, initially slated for this fall. The ceremony has been rescheduled for April 2024, aligning with the symbolism of a springtime renewal and fresh start.

Sign installation at KMM Group Ltd. ultra-precision manufacturing facility (PRNewswire)

KMM Group, Ltd., has announced a rescheduling of its ribbon-cutting ceremony initially slated for this fall.

The decision to reschedule stems from a commitment to ensure the new facility not only meets the company's renowned standards of excellence but also guarantees the safety and well-being of its stakeholders. Unforeseen challenges in the construction phase, coupled with supply chain complications in equipment deliveries, have led to a temporary delay in obtaining the necessary occupancy certifications.

"While we were eagerly looking forward to unveiling our new facility this fall, our primary concern remains the safety, quality, and readiness of the infrastructure," said John Shegda, CEO. "We believe in doing things right, even if it means waiting a little longer. We're committed to ensuring that when our doors do open, they reveal a facility we're wholly proud of."

KMM Group wishes to emphasize that these challenges are temporary and that the core operations and services provided to its clientele remain unaffected. Stakeholders can expect regular updates leading up to the spring event and are assured of a launch that will be worth the wait.

The company extends its gratitude to its partners, clients, and the public for their continued support and understanding. Questions and inquiries related to the rescheduling can be directed to info@kmmgrp.com or by calling the main line at (888) 499-5657.

About KMM Group, Ltd.

The KMM Group, Ltd., is a collaborative fusion of three world-class companies: KVI Inc., M&S Centerless Grinding, Inc., and Meron Medical. It manufactures mission-critical components for medical , aerospace , space exploration , high-tech , and defense industries, drawing on its collective 100-year history of leading-edge ultra- precision machining and centerless grinding experience. KMM Group, Ltd., 258 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA, 19040; KMMGrp.com ; (888) 499-5657

CONTACT:

Amy Rodgers

Director of Marketing

amyr@kmmgrp.com

(215) 280-1374

KMM Group Ltd. Ultra-precision machining, grinding, and wire EDM (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KMM Group