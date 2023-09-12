Teleperformance launches AI maturity assessment toolkit to help companies evaluate strategies for AI success

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced it has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Maturity Assessment Toolkit to help companies understand the capabilities necessary to successfully implement AI to help transform their organization for employees, customers and other key stakeholders.

The free AI Maturity Survey helps organizations understand the capabilities needed to successfully implement AI.

The free Teleperformance AI Maturity Survey is designed to help organizations understand not only the capabilities required for success, but the right combinations of capabilities across data readiness, operational strategies, infrastructure, talent and more.

"While most of the world's biggest companies have started to integrate AI into their business, there are several obstacles such as siloed data and technology architectures, talent availability and organizational adaptability. The way forward isn't always clear, but those who master it will be able to leverage AI as a strong differentiator," said Sidharth Mukherjee, Chief Digital Officer, Teleperformance. "There's tremendous opportunity for companies to benefit from the operational efficiencies, improved employee satisfaction and enhanced customer experience when AI strategies, capabilities and culture are optimized for success."

Developed by Teleperformance's AI Solutions Team, the AI Maturity Toolkit benchmarks an organization's AI capabilities across six key pillars that Teleperformance has identified as being critical to integrate AI with high success. This includes data readiness and integration, technology infrastructure, talent and expertise, deployment efficacy, strategy and culture, and continuous improvement.

Survey respondents will receive a report benchmarking where their organization is in their AI journey, which they can use to help facilitate discussions within their organization. Teleperformance will also provide a consultation with an AI operations expert.

Elevate Business Performance with AI

As a leader in digital business services, Teleperformance leverages AI to empower organizations to deliver simpler, faster and safer business outcomes, including enhanced and streamlined customer care operations; and back-office services including workforce management; technology, finance, and administrative support; IT and human resources.

