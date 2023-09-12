SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SMMF, RPT, HT

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF)'s sale to Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. for 0.5043 shares of Burke & Herbert common stock for each share of Summit common stock. If you are a Summit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)'s sale to Kimco Realty for 0.6049 of a newly-issued Kimco share for each RPT share. At closing, RPT shareholders are expected to own approximately 8% of the combined company. If you are a RPT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT)'s sale to affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, LLC for $10.00 per share. If you are a Hersha shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

